Environmental Protection and Preservation Charity is Launching New Name & Updated Website

CONSERVE NOW! New name reflects the urgency of our critical mission.

There is not one problem, nor is there one solution. Conserve Now is unique. Our partners cover a wide spectrum of challenges to our sustainability, and they offer a variety of solutions.” — Davinder Khanna

SAN RAFAEL, CA, USA, October 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Non-Profit Organization with a focus on conservation of our natural resources, open spaces, historical landmarks, and protection of our nation’s parks and habitats, updates name and launches new website to better highlight the urgency of climate change and conservation efforts!Conservation & Preservation Charities of America is excited to announce the launch of its new name, Conserve Now , along with a refreshed, more versatile, and user-friendly website, www.ConserveNow.org . Aimed at providing support to charitable partners who are working to protect and conserve our planet’s most precious resources. “There is great need,” states President of Conserve Now, Davinder Khanna. “If we do not focus on these crucial efforts, it will be too late. We feel our new name, Conserve Now, creates a greater sense of urgency. The updated website allows our supporters to discover the vast array of causes we work with in an effort to better all aspects of conservation.”Conserve Now contributes to vital programs helping to slow the consequences of global warming, a problem that we are seeing the effects of now more than ever. Extreme weather, increased deforestation, and disappearing open spaces, show us we must support the efforts of our accomplished charitable organizations who are making an impact in the fight against global destruction.In addition to making strides to improve the health of our planet, Conserve Now also understands we must educate future generations, preserve our historical landmarks, protect our nation’s parks, and maintain responsible hunting grounds."There is not one problem, nor is there one solution. Conserve Now is unique. Our partners cover a wide spectrum of challenges to our sustainability, and they offer a variety of solutions. We believe that by raising awareness and educating people about the importance of protecting our planet, we can inspire individuals and communities to act." said Khanna. “Our new name and website are a reflection of our commitment to making a positive impact in all areas of conservation."Conserve Now invites members of the community to visit the new website, learn more about the organization, and find out how to get involved by supporting their efforts and initiatives.And of course, donations are always accepted with gratitude.For more information about Conserve Now, visit www.ConserveNow.org

Conserve Now; Not Just For Tree-Huggers