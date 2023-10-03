Farm Bureau Insurance Elevates Communication with Avaya Cloud Office, provided by Lanstar Voice & Data of Rome, GA
Floyd County Farm Bureau Insurance elevates communication with Lanstar Voice and Data, LLC, implementing Avaya Cloud Office for enhanced efficiency and service.ROME, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Floyd County Farm Bureau Insurance, a trusted partner to homeowners, car owners, farmers, and businesses, has embarked on a significant technological transformation to enhance its communication capabilities. In collaboration with Lanstar Voice and Data, LLC, the company has successfully upgraded its outdated phone system, delivering improved voice quality and reliability.
The Challenge:
Floyd County Farm Bureau Insurance recognized the need for a modern communication system that could adapt to the evolving landscape of business operations. With the rise of remote work and the demand for enhanced connectivity, the outdated phone system was no longer sufficient to meet their growing business needs.
The Solution:
Lanstar Voice and Data, an experienced Avaya Business Partner based in Rome, GA, was chosen to spearhead this transformative project. Their mission was clear: to provide a state-of-the-art VoIP business phone system tailored to the needs of five agents and administrators. The selected solution was the Avaya Cloud Office hosted phone system.
This cutting-edge system not only offers traditional calling features but also provides each user with a Wi-Fi-capable desk phone and a complementary mobile app. One of its key advantages is the elimination of the need for an on-site PBX, streamlining maintenance and reducing costs.
The Execution:
The transition to the new communication system was executed seamlessly, with Lanstar Voice and Data focusing not only on the hardware and software but also on ensuring that every user felt comfortable and empowered with the new tools at their disposal. The result was a smooth transition that left Floyd County Farm Bureau Insurance with an efficient communication system that enhanced business operations and customer service.
About Lanstar Voice and Data, LLC:
Lanstar Voice and Data, LLC, with over two decades of experience, has been serving the telecommunication needs of businesses in Northwest Georgia since 1999. They offer a range of communication solutions from Avaya, including the IP Office premise-based system and the latest Avaya ACO Hosted/VoIP small business system. Whether a business has an outdated phone system, needs to support remote workers, or wants to lower monthly telecom costs, Lanstar has the expertise to provide a tailored solution.
