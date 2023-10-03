Peptide derived from SLAMF1 prevents TLR4-mediated inflammation in vitro and in vivo

We have recently identified a new regulatory protein in the TLR4-mediated TRAM-TRIF–dependent signaling pathway in human immune cells, namely the signaling lymphocytic activation molecule family 1 (SLAMF1), a type I transmembrane glycoprotein of the CD2-like family of proteins. We have demonstrated that SLAMF1 is required for the trafficking of TRAM from the endocytic recycling compartment to Escherichia coli-containing phagosomes in human macrophages, where TRAM binds dimerized TLR4 and recruits TRIF, resulting in the induction of IFNβ mRNA expression. We have identified the interaction domains of SLAMF1 and TRAM and shown that the SLAMF1-TRAM protein–protein interaction (PPI) is essential for the regulation of TLR4-TRIF-TRAM–dependent signaling and IFNβ production in human innate immune cells ( 19 ). Therefore, we decided to exploit this knowledge and target SLAMF1-TRAM PPI using a SLAMF1-derived peptides based on the TRAM-interacting sequence of SLAMF1. Considering the potential detrimental role of TLR4-TRAM-TRIF signaling in sepsis ( 12 , 20 , 21 ) and excessive TLR4 signaling in other inflammatory diseases (reviewed in references 1 , 22 , 23 , 24 , 25 , 26 ), this peptide could be a new therapeutic agent with favorable properties compared with previously developed TIR-domain–derived peptides or TIR domain-targeting small molecules ( 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 27 ). In the current study, we developed a SLAMF1-derived peptide named P7, which interferes with TLR4-mediated signaling in human cells, whole blood, and prevents animal death in a murine endotoxemia in vivo model system. We demonstrate that P7 inhibits TLR4 signaling by targeting several crucial PPIs in the signaling pathway.

In recent years, the development of decoy peptides based on TIR domains of TLR signaling molecules has shown promise in reducing inflammatory responses in the early stages of testing ( 13 ). A peptide named TIP1, derived from the TIR domain of TIRAP, inhibited cytokine secretion downstream of several TLRs, and rescued mice from LPS-induced sepsis and kidney/liver damage ( 14 ). The same group also developed a second peptide based on the TIR domain of TIRAP, TIP3 that was inhibitory towards TLR3 and TLR4 ( 15 ). Another peptide derived from the TIR domain of TLR2 inhibited inflammatory responses downstream of several TLRs and improved survival in an influenza mouse model ( 16 ). This research group also demonstrated that several peptides derived from the TIR domain of TRAM reduced LPS-induced inflammatory responses and protected mice from septic shock ( 17 ). A potential challenge with TIR domain-derived peptides could be a lack of specificity because of the high homology of TIR domains in TLRs, adaptor proteins, and IL-1R. The TIR domain-derived peptides mentioned above were extensively tested in murine cells. Thus, another aspect to consider is potential species differences in efficacy of such peptides. Nonetheless, the approach of using peptides that have intracellular targets and are delivered to the cells together with cell-penetrating peptides (CPPs) has garnered a lot of interest and could have great therapeutic potential for many diseases, including inflammation, cancer, diabetes, etc. ( 18 ).

Under normal circumstances, the immune responses induced by TLRs confer an effective limitation of infections and appropriate induction of the adaptive responses. However, dysregulation or inappropriate activation of TLR-mediated responses can be detrimental to the host, contributing to the development of autoimmune diseases and sepsis, to name a few ( 9 ). Sepsis is a life-threatening clinical syndrome involving an exaggerated systemic inflammatory response to pathogens with excessive production of pro-inflammatory mediators ( 10 ), which could develop into septic shock. This severe physiological state is characterized by circulatory, cellular, and metabolic abnormalities, which could result in multiple organ failure and cardiovascular collapse ( 10 , 11 ). Recently, researchers ( 12 ) provided evidence for the contribution of the TLR4-TRAM-TRIF signaling pathway to the late-phase sepsis pathology, more specifically to kidney injury. They observed a global shutdown of protein synthesis, importantly affecting vital metabolic pathways, which was linked to TLR4-mediated TRAM-TRIF–induced genes ( 12 ). Overall, targeting TLR4 signaling, particularly TLR4-TRAM-TRIF–dependent signaling, could be beneficial for the treatment of sepsis patients.

TLR4 is the major sensor of Gram-negative bacteria ( 3 , 4 , 5 ). LPS or endotoxin is a component of the outer membrane of most Gram-negative bacteria, and is recognized by TLR4 via serum-localized LPS-binding protein and CD14, which transfer LPS to a complex of TLR4 and myeloid differentiation factor 2 (MD-2) at the cell surface ( 6 ). LPS binding to TLR4/MD-2 triggers dimerization of the ectodomain and structural changes in TLR4 which lead to TIR–TIR dimer formation. In this agonistic TLR4 conformation, the TIR–TIR dimers bind to the sorting adaptor protein TIRAP which recruits the signaling adaptor MyD88. The detailed mechanism of TLR4 activation is not fully resolved on the atomic level, but a recent simulation study suggests a dynamic and plastic behaviour of TLR4, which depend on the lipid environment (lipid rafts), and formation of two possible types of functional TIR–TIR dimers (symmetric and asymmetric) ( 7 ). After initiation of MyD88/TIRAP-dependent signaling from the plasma membrane, which leads to the expression and secretion of pro-inflammatory cytokines like TNF and IL-6, TLR4 dimers undergo endocytosis ( 2 , 8 ). Here, the sorting adaptor TRAM binds TLR4 dimers and recruits the signaling adaptor TRIF, which, via TRAF3 and TBK1 (and IKKε), induces the activation of the transcription factor IRF3, which mediates induction of type I IFN expression ( 2 ). Among the TLRs, TLR4 is unique in its ability to activate both MyD88- and TRIF-dependent signaling pathways ( 8 ).

TLRs are one of the five major groups of pattern recognition receptors (PRRs) in innate immune cells. Each TLR recognizes distinct microbial components that are shared among groups of microbial species, so-called pathogen-associated molecular patterns. As immune sensors, the TLRs provide broad protection against a variety of potential pathogens. They also recognize damage-associated molecular patterns, which are molecules of endogenous origin that may function as alarm signals for tissue damage or abnormalities ( 1 ). Binding of pathogen-associated molecular patterns (or damage-associated molecular patterns) to the N-terminal ligand recognition domain of PRRs induces dimerization and conformational changes to the TLRs, allowing binding of adaptor proteins to the intracellular TIR domains. These adaptors connect the TLRs to a network of intracellular signaling pathways that eventually lead to the activation of transcription factors and changes in gene expression ( 2 ).

Results

Designing and testing SLAMF1-derived peptides in THP-1 cells The TRAM-interacting sequence in SLAMF1 (19) was used to design several peptide candidates with the aim of inhibiting the interaction between SLAMF1 and TRAM, and subsequently, the TLR4-TRAM-TRIF–dependent signaling pathway. To prove the concept and limit the size of the peptide, ECFP-tagged peptides were overexpressed in HEK 293T cells. Subsequently, cell lysates were used in immunoprecipitation assays (IPs) to test the peptides’ ability to inhibit SLAMF1-TRAM co-precipitation in vitro. A panel of ECFP-based constructs were generated (Fig 1A) where the ECFP-tagged P1, P2, P3, P6, and P10 contain a part of the human SLAMF1 sequence (NCBI database, EAW52706, amino acids 318–335), and the P7 and P11 contain a P333T substitution corresponding to the minor SNP allele in the human SLAMF1 gene (rs3796504, minor allele frequency 0.04, Ensembl). Figure 1. SLAMF1-derived peptide P7 is blocking TRAM-SLAMF1 co-precipitation and efficiently inhibits TLR4-mediated signaling in THP-1 cells when used in a complex with cell-penetrating peptide Arg11 or Pen. (A) HEK 293T cells were transfected by constructs coding for ECFP or ECFP-tagged peptides (sequences listed in the table), or SLAMF1 or TRAMFLAG proteins. After 48 h, cell lysates were prepared, and lysates containing ECFP- or ECFP-tagged peptides were normalized for the comparable expression levels, which were controlled by anti GFP WB (top panel). Whole-cell lysates from TRAMFLAG or SLAMF1 overexpressing cells were also analyzed by WB. Lysates with ECFP and ECFP peptides were mixed with equal amounts of lysates with overexpressed TRAMFLAG and SLAMF1, and incubated with anti-FLAG beads for 2 h, followed by WB analysis of co-precipitated proteins. Samples shown for anti-GFP, anti-SLAMF1, and anti-TRAM WBs were loaded and transferred to the same membranes, with several bands excised on the presented images. Quantification of SLAMF1 protein to TRAMFLAG ratio in IPs is shown on graph. One of three independent experiments. (B) Anti-FLAG IPs for WT or P333T mutant SLAMF1FLAG with YFP-tagged TRAM protein. Input (Whole-cell lysates) comprised of 7.5% from the sample used for IP. Correlation of GFP signal intensity to FLAG signal intensity is shown on the graph. Data presented as mean ± SD for three independent experiments, significance evaluated by t test with Welch’s correction (*P < 0.05). (C) Quantification by qRT-PCR of IFNβ mRNA expression in THP-1 cells pretreated for 30 min with variable concentrations of control Arg11 or P7-Arg11 peptides (5, 10 or 20 μM), followed by stimulation with LPS (100 ng/ml). Results presented as mean ± SD for three biological replicates (one of three experiments). (C, D) Western blot analysis of p-STAT1 expression in THP-1 cells pretreated with peptides and stimulated with LPS as in (C). β-tubulin WB used for loading control. (E) Quantification of IFNβ and TNF mRNA expression by qRT-PCR in THP-1 cells pretreated by peptide solvents (water, H 2 O or DMSO) or peptides (15 μM) for 30 min and stimulated with LPS for indicated time points. Data for each time point are normalized to water (H 2 O) and presented as ratio between mRNA expression values of cells treated with peptide to values for cells treated with water. Data presented as mean relative fold change + SD (data from 6–11 independent experiments). (E, F) Cell death evaluated by LDH release assay in supernatants of cells used for qRT-PCR analysis in (E). Data presented as mean for percentage of dead cells + SD. (E, F) Statistical testing was done by mixed effect model on log-transformed data (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001). Source data are available for this figure. HEK 293T lysates with overexpressed ECFP constructs were normalized for the comparable level of ECFP or ECFP–peptide expression and mixed with lysates containing overexpressed TRAMFLAG and SLAMF1 proteins, followed by anti-FLAG IPs. The IPs demonstrated that ECFP-tagged peptides interfered with the SLAMF1–TRAM interaction (Fig 1A). P6 and P7 peptides were the smallest peptides that efficiently blocked SLAMF1–TRAM interaction, with no apparent effect of the P333T substitution in these experimental settings (Fig 1A). Still, when comparing the minor SLAMF1FLAG P333T variant with the major (WT) variant, the minor variant appeared considerably more effective in co-precipitating TRAM in the overexpression system (Fig 1B). Thus, even though the initial experiment with the peptides did not reveal a major difference, peptides with the P333T substitution might be more efficient for blocking TRAM–SLAMF1 interaction and could have a competitive advantage over endogenous SLAMF1 in most human subjects. Therefore, we have proceeded with testing peptides with P333T substitution, with P7 as lead candidate because of its shortest size combined with efficacy. Peptides that obstruct intracellular PPIs possess tremendous therapeutic potential (28). However, delivering these peptides intracellularly has challenges. Most synthetic peptides cannot penetrate the plasma membrane without a CPP sequence. CPPs are short peptides (usually 5–30 amino acids) that can cross the cell membrane and when combined with a functional peptide sequence, CPPs act as vehicles or vectors for intracellular delivery and targeting of peptides (29). We selected two commonly used CPPs—11 poly-arginine (Arg11) and Penetratin (Pen) as CPP candidates for peptides’ intracellular delivery. The synthesis of peptides was commissioned from specialized providers, adhering to stringent criteria for high purity (>90–95%), and necessitating the conversion of the toxic TFA salt to acetate salt after synthesis. This conversion is essential for the utilization of the peptide with living cells. We conducted pilot experiments to determine the effect of synthetic Arg11-linked P7 at different concentrations on TLR4-mediated IFNβ expression to select the concentration range for future assays. Pretreatment of differentiated THP-1 cells with P7-Arg11 efficiently reduced LPS-mediated IFNβ mRNA expression (Fig 1C), and LPS-induced phosphorylation of STAT1 at 10–20 μM (Fig 1D). Phosphorylation of STAT1 Tyr701 is induced by IFNβ-interferon-α/β receptor (IFNAR) signaling (30, 31), and can thus serve as a marker of IFNβ secretion in the THP-1 cell culture. Because 20 μM of the Arg11 control peptide alone reduced both IFNβ transcription and secretion (Fig 1C and D), possibly because of toxicity or nonspecific effects, we proceeded with 15 μM peptides and investigated cell viability in parallel with cytokine production. Inhibition of LPS-mediated STAT1 phosphorylation by P7 in THP-1 cells directly correlated with IFNβ mRNA expression (Fig 1C and D), thus, we further proceeded with qRT-PCR analysis for evaluation of the peptide’s efficacy. Furthermore, we compared the efficacy of the CPPs Arg11 and Pen as vectors for P7. Differentiated THP-1 cells were pretreated with peptides for 30 min, followed by LPS stimulation for 1, 2, and 4 h, and cytokine induction was determined by qRT–PCR (Fig 1E), with normalization against water control. A representative image showing typical gene expression fold change (normalized to unstimulated control water sample) for one of the experiments included to Fig 1E is demonstrated in Fig S1A. Figure S1. The inhibitory capacity of peptides towards TLR4-mediated signaling is tested in a THP-1 model cell line to assess the impact of various CPPs and single amino acid substitutions. (A, B) Testing the effect of different CPPs (A) and modifications of SLAMF1-derived peptides (B) on the efficacy of peptides to inhibit LPS-mediated IFNβ and TNF mRNA expression (A) or CXCL10, TNF, and IL-1β cytokine secretion and LPS-mediated LDH release in THP-1 cells (B). (A) qPCR quantification of IFNβ and TNF mRNA expression for representative experiment with THP-1 cells to show the relative folds of cytokines mRNA expression in response to LPS stimulation normalized to water-treated unstimulated sample. Cells were pretreated by solvent or 15-μM peptides for 30 min and stimulated by 100 ng/ml LPS for 1, 2 or 4 h. All values normalized to water-treated unstimulated sample (set as 1). (B) Color map for CXCL10, TNF, and IL-1β secretion (ELISA) and cell death (by LDH release assay) presenting ratio for peptide/solvent values from THP-1 screens. Cells were pretreated with solvents or peptides (12.5 μM) for 30 min followed by 4 h of stimulation with LPS and analysis of cytokines expression or LDH release in supernatants. Color maps show average values for the ratio from three independent screens (three to five biological replicates in each screen). Overall, both P7-Arg11 and P7-Pen, but not Pen and Arg11 or P7 without CPP, significantly reduced LPS-mediated IFNβ and TNF mRNA expression (Figs 1E and S1A), with P7-Pen being the most potent inhibitor. The potential toxicity of the peptides was evaluated by LDH release assay. LPS stimulation itself induces cell death in PMA-differentiated THP-1 cells, resulting in 20–30% of cell death in 4 h of stimulation (Fig 1F, water control). P7-Arg11 exhibited high toxicity even in unstimulated cells, whereas P7-Pen alone had no toxic effect and significantly inhibited LPS-mediated cell death (Fig 1F). Therefore, Pen was chosen as CPP for P7 peptide. Furthermore, we designed and tested a panel of Pen-linked peptide variants (Table S1) with single amino acid substitutions or size modifications (P10 and P11 peptides with one additional amino acid). We included to this panel a control peptide (C3) with four simultaneous amino acid substitutions when compared with P7 peptide. To pinpoint the amino acids that are essential for the interaction between the peptide and target proteins, we performed tests utilizing peptides where each individual amino acid in the P7 sequence was replaced with alanine—a small, nonpolar amino acid with a short side group. In addition, we explored various substitutions involving nonpolar amino acids, specifically valine and alanine (at positions 3 and 5, respectively), by replacing them with leucine—a nonpolar amino acid characterized by a larger side group. THP-1 cells were pretreated by 12.5 μM peptides or solvents (H 2 O or DMSO) and stimulated by LPS. LDH release and the levels of CXCL10 regulated by IFNβ via IFNAR in THP-1 cells (19), TNF, and IL-1β cytokines were measured in cell culture supernatants after 4 h of LPS stimulation. Ratio for the LDH or cytokine release for each peptide to the respective solvent was calculated and presented as a heatmap in Fig S1B. Most of the tested alanine substitutions led to a reduction in the inhibitory activity of the SLAMF1-derived peptide during the screening process (Fig S1B). Similarly, substitutions of nonpolar amino acids with polar amino acids, such as serine and threonine, also resulted in a notable decline in the peptide’s inhibitory effectiveness (Fig S1B). Meanwhile, positions 4 and 10 within the P7 peptide exhibit greater flexibility and could potentially be used to introduce diverse chemical modifications, aiming to enhance the peptide’s stability in biological fluids. Overall, P7-Pen was the most effective inhibitor of LPS-mediated CXCL10, TNF, IL-1β secretion, and LDH release among the whole tested panel.

The SLAMF1-derived peptide P7 specifically inhibits TLR4-mediated signaling in primary human monocytes To investigate the specificity of the P7 peptide, we tested its ability to alter cytokine mRNA expression and secretion triggered by TLR2, -4, and STING signaling in human primary monocytes or THP-1 cells. P7 significantly reduced TLR4-mediated IFNβ, TNF, IL-6, and IL-1β mRNA expression, and TNF, IL-6, MIP-1α/CCL3, IL-10, and CXCL10 secretion in LPS-treated human monocytes (Fig 2A and B). Because of the absence of inflammasome activation signal that is required for IL-1β cleavage and release by monocytes (32), IL-1β secretion was not induced by any of the treatments, and only some decrease of the IL-1β background levels was observed for the cells pretreated with P7 (Fig 2B). The phosphorylation of STAT1 was greatly reduced by P7 in cells stimulated by LPS, which was tested as a readout for IFNβ/IFNAR signaling (Fig 2C). The decrease of pSTAT1 level in P7-treated cells after LPS stimulation reflected the robust reduction of TLR4-mediated IFNβ mRNA expression (Fig 2A) and was in line with the inhibition of TLR4-mediated CXCL10 secretion (Fig 2B), which is positively regulated by pSTAT1. P7 had no significant effect on TLR2- or STING-mediated cytokine mRNA expression or secretion, and neither on STING-mediated STAT1 phosphorylation (Fig 2A–C). An LDH release assay indicated that all treatments and stimulation conditions had not affected cell viability (Fig S2). Figure 2. In primary human monocytes, P7 inhibits TLR4-mediated pro-inflammatory cytokines and IFNβ expression and secretion, whereas having no effect on cytokines downstream STING and TLR2 signaling. (A, B, C) Primary human monocytes isolated from PBMCs from healthy donors were pretreated with water solvent (H 2 O) or 15 μM P7-Pen peptide for 30 min, followed by stimulation with LPS (100 ng/ml), FSL-1 (100 ng/ml) or cGAMP (2′,3′-cGAMP) (20 μg/ml) for 2 or 4 h, followed by collection of supernatants (for cytokines secretion analysis), and cell lysis (for simultaneous isolation of total RNA for qRT–PCR and protein for WB analysis). (A) Quantification of IFNβ, TNF, IL-6, and IL-1β mRNA expression by qRT-PCR in primary human monocytes. Data presented as fold change when compared with unstimulated sample pretreated by water (H 2 O), mean ± SEM (n = 6–11), in log scale. Statistical testing was done by two-way ANOVA or mixed effects model on log-transformed data (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001). (B) Cytokine secretion levels addressed by BioPlex assays for TNF, IL-1β, IL-6, MIP-1α, IL-10, and CXCL-10, and presented as mean ± SEM (n = 5–8). Basal level in unstimulated water pretreated cells is shown as a dash blue line on the graph. Statistical significance evaluated using Mann–Whitney test. (C) WB for pSTAT1 (Tyr701) levels after stimulation for 4 h by different PRR ligands for the cells pretreated by water solvent control (S) or P7-Pen peptide (P7) and normalized to endogenous control β-tubulin (quantification on the graph). Representative image for one out of five donor samples. Source data are available for this figure. Figure S2. Treatment of primary human monocytes by P7-Pen or stimulation by PRRs has no effect on cell viability. Monocytes from PBMCs of healthy donors (n = 5–8) were pretreated with water solvent (H 2 O) or 15 μM P7-Pen peptide for 30 min, followed by stimulation with LPS (100 ng/ml), FSL-1 (100 ng/ml) or 2′,3′-cGAMP (20 μg/ml) for 4 h, and cell viability was addressed by LDH content in supernatants using LDH cytotoxicity assay and presented as % of dead cells, mean ± SD. Statistical testing was done by two-way ANOVA on log-transformed data, with no significant effects detected. Altogether, our results demonstrate that the SLAMF1-derived peptide P7 efficiently attenuates TLR4 but not TLR2 or STING signaling. Hence, P7 likely has additional targets in the MyD88-dependent signaling pathway.

P7 inhibits LPS and E. coli-mediated cytokine secretion in human whole-blood model Peptides lacking specific modifications typically have a short lifespan in human blood because of their nonspecific binding and neutralization by plasma proteins or rapid renal filtration (33). To determine whether the P7 peptide would remain effective in inhibiting TLR4-mediated cytokine release in human blood, we used an established human whole-blood model with lepirudin as an anticoagulant. Lepirudin does not interfere with PRR signaling and preserves the active complement system, thus maintaining experimental conditions that closely resemble physiological conditions (34). Peripheral anticoagulated blood from healthy volunteers were pretreated with solvent or peptides at several concentrations before the addition of LPS (100 ng/ml) or E. coli particles (1 × 106/ml) for 5 h. At the end of stimulation, plasma samples were separated by centrifugation for further ELISA or BioPlex analysis of cytokines. Like the observations made for human primary monocytes (Fig 2), P7 significantly reduced LPS-induced IFNβ, IL-1β, TNF, IL-6 secretion at all tested concentrations (10, 20 and 40 μM), and MIP-1α/CCL3, and IL-8 secretion at 20 and 40 μM concentrations (Fig 3A). Similarly, P7-Pen exhibited a significant reduction in E. coli-mediated secretion of IFNβ and IL-1β across all tested concentrations. However, its inhibitory efficacy was less pronounced in the case of E. coli-mediated TNF and IL-6 secretion, with significant reductions observed only at the highest tested concentrations of P7-Pen (Fig 3B). Notably, there was minimal alteration in the levels of MIP-1α/CCL3 and IL-8 secretion. E. coli bioparticles could trigger recognition by various PRRs found within immune cells in whole blood, including TLR4, TLR1/TLR2, TLR2/TLR6, intracellular nucleic acid sensors, and the complement system (35, 36, 37). The relatively diminished effectiveness of P7-Pen in inhibiting E. coli-mediated cytokine secretion, as compared with LPS-mediated signaling, could be attributed to its selective inhibition of TLR4-mediated signaling while not affecting complement-, TLR2-or other PRR-mediated pathways. Our results clearly demonstrate that the P7 peptide retains its ability to effectively reduce TLR4-mediated IFNβ and pro-inflammatory cytokine release by immune cells of whole blood, whether stimulated with the TLR4 pure ligand (LPS) or heat-killed E. coli (bioparticles). Figure 3. P7-Pen, but not the control peptide C3-Pen, significantly inhibits LPS and E.coli-mediated IFNβ and pro-inflammatory cytokine release in a human whole-blood model in a concentration-dependent manner. Whole-blood assay for blood samples of a healthy donor with lepirudin as an anticoagulation reagent. (A, B) Blood samples were pretreated with water solvent, or control (C3-Pen) and P7-Pen peptides at 10, 20, and 40 μM concentrations for 30 min, followed by addition of LPS (100 ng/ml) (A) or E.coli particles (106/ml) (B) for 5 h before the collection of plasma samples. Plasma samples were probed for IFNβ secretion by ELISA, and for IL-1β, TNF, IL-6, MIP1-α, and IL-8 secretion using BioPlex assays. Data presented as mean ± SEM, statistical significance evaluated using Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed-rank test, significance levels (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, nonsignificant if not shown otherwise). ND, not detected.

P7 inhibits TRAM interaction with SLAMF1 and FIP2, but not with TRIF or TLR4 The effect of P7 is most prominent on inhibition of TLR4-induced IFNβ mRNA expression and secretion (Figs 1E, 2A, and 3). Our previous studies demonstrated that the TLR4 signaling pathway leading to IFNβ secretion is positively regulated by SLAMF1 receptor (19). The SLAMF1-derived P7 peptide was designed to inhibit TRAM–SLAMF1 interaction, which was confirmed in the initial IP screens of ECFP-tagged peptide candidates (Fig 1A). We further proceeded with co-precipitation assays using synthetic peptides in HEK 293T cells overexpressing TLR4, TRAM, TRIF, Rab11 family interacting protein 2 (FIP2) or SLAMF1. In these assays, we tested the effect of C3-Pen (control) or P7-Pen peptides on TRAM PPIs with the known binding partners TLR4, TRIF, SLAMF1, and FIP2. As expected, the co-precipitation of SLAMF1 with TRAM was strongly reduced in the presence of P7-Pen compared with the control peptide (Fig 4A). At the same time, P7-Pen did not inhibit the co-precipitation of TRAM with either TLR4 or TRIF (Fig 4B and C), like what was previously shown for SLAMF1 protein itself (19). Briefly, whereas SLAMF1 silencing significantly attenuates TRAM recruitment to bacterial phagosomes, SLAMF1 overexpression and interaction with TRAM does not interfere with TLR4–TRAM–TRIF complex formation in HEK 293T cells (19). We have also demonstrated earlier that both SLAMF1 and TRAM interact with FIP2, and the FIP2 interaction site in TRAM protein partially overlaps with the SLAMF1 interaction site (19, 38). Therefore, it was important to test whether the TRAM–FIP2 interaction could be affected by P7. Indeed, anti-FLAG IPs from cells overexpressing FIP2EGFP and TRAMFLAG demonstrated that P7-Pen significantly reduced the amount of FIP2 co-precipitated with TRAM (Fig 4D). These data indicate that P7 interferes with TRAM–FIP2 interaction, which is instrumental for driving bacterial phagocytosis and intracellular trafficking of TRAM to bacterial phagosomes (38). Figure 4. P7-Pen peptide inhibits SLAMF1-TRAM and Rab11 FIP2-TRAM co-precipitation, whereas not affecting TLR4-TRAM and TRIF-TRAM co-precipitation in HEK 293T cells. (A, B, C, D) HEK 293T cells were co-transfected by SLAMF1 and TRAMFLAG (A), TRAMYFP and TLR4FLAG (B), TRIFHA and TRAMFLAG (C) or FIP2EGFP and TRAMFLAG (D) for 48 h, followed by treatment of cells by 30 μM peptides C3-Pen (control, C3) or P7-Pen (P7) for 1 h, lysis of cells and anti-FLAG IPs for 3 h. Whole-cell lysates loaded for the input control, where input represents 7.5% from the total sample used for IP. (A, B, C, D) Ratio between co-precipitated proteins to FLAG-tagged proteins was quantified for three to four independent experiments and presented on graphs to the right from the respective WB (A, B, C, D). Significance evaluated by t test with Welch’s correction, significance levels (**P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001, ns, nonsignificant). Source data are available for this figure.

P7 inhibits TRAM and FIP2 recruitment to E. coli phagosomes and E. coli phagocytosis Next, we hypothesized that P7, which disrupts TRAM interaction with SLAMF1 and FIP2, would inhibit the recruitment and accumulation of TRAM around E. coli phagosomes. To test this hypothesis, THP-1 cells overexpressing TRAMCHERRY protein or primary human monocytes were treated with either P7 or a control peptide before being stimulated with Alexa Fluor 488 E. coli particles. After fixation and staining of cells with anti-TRAM antibodies, the cellular localization of TRAM was investigated by confocal microscopy. We had to stain TRAM with anti-TRAM antibodies not only in primary cells, by also in THP-1 TRAMCHERRY cells (Fig 5B), because CHERRY fluorescent signal was almost undetectable after fixation of cells (whereas being strong in the live cells (38)). Accumulation of TRAM around E. coli particles was assessed by measuring the mean voxel intensity (MVI) of TRAM staining around the bacterial particles (Fig 5A–C). As can be seen in Fig 5A and C, P7 significantly reduced the recruitment of TRAM to E. coli particles in both THP-1 cells and human primary monocytes, which supported our hypothesis. Figure 5. SLAMF1-derived peptide P7 inhibits TRAM and FIP2 recruitment to E. coli phagosomes and E. coli phagocytosis in THP-1 cells and primary human monocytes. (A, B, C, D, F, G) THP-1 cells overexpressing TRAM THP-1 TRAM CHERRY (A, B), THP-1 WT (F) or primary human monocytes (C, D, G) were pretreated by 15 μM control (C3-Pen) or P7-Pen peptides for 30 min and incubated with E. coli AF488 particles for the indicated time points. (A, B, C, D, E, F, G) Cells were fixed, stained for TRAM (A, B, C) or FIP2 (D, E), followed by confocal microscopy imaging (A, B, C, D, E, F, G). (A) TRAM mean voxel intensities for individual phagosomes quantified from xyz images from three independent experiments. Data presented as mean ± SD, statistical significance evaluated by Mann–Whitney test. (B) Representative image for TRAM (red) and E. coli AF488 (green) staining in THP-1 TRAMCHERRY cells. Scale bar 10 μm. (C) TRAM MI on E. coli phagosomes, each dot represent mean value for individual donor (n = 6), quantified from five xyz images (20–30 cells per image) for each donor. Data presented as mean ± SD, statistical significance evaluated by two-way ANOVA. (D) FIP2 mean voxel intensities on E. coli phagosomes, each dot represents the mean value for individual donor (n = 4), quantified from five xyz images for each donor. Data presented as mean ± SD, statistical significance evaluated by two-way ANOVA. (E) Representative image for FIP2 (red) and E. coli AF488 (green) staining in monocytes, scale bar 10 μm. (F, G) Quantification of average E. coli particles per cell for THP-1 wt cells (F) or primary human monocytes (G), representative experiments (n = 3). Cells were pretreated by 15 μM control peptide Pen or SLAMF1-derived peptide P7-Pen or CytoD (3 μM). CytoD used as a control for inhibition of bacterial uptake. Individual dots represent mean value from quantification of particles for one xyz image (20–30 cells per image). Statistical significance evaluated by one-way ANOVA. (H) Quantification of phagocytosis based on flow cytometry for primary human monocytes pretreated by a solvent (water, H 2 O), or 15 μM peptides, or 3 μM CytoD for 30 min and incubated with E. coli pHrodo particles for indicated time points. (H, I) Percentage of E. coli pHrodo red-positive cells shown on (H) and median pHrodo fluorescence intensity on (I). Data presented as mean ± SEM, statistical significance evaluated by Mann–Whitney test in pairwise comparison with control treatment (solvent, H 2 O) for the respective time point. Significance levels (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001). Source data are available for this figure. We have previously shown that the interaction between TRAM and FIP2 is critical for TLR4-mediated phagocytosis (38). P7 disrupted TRAM interaction with FIP2 (Fig 4D), therefore, we questioned whether the recruitment of FIP2 to bacterial particles would be inhibited by P7. To investigate this, we performed confocal microscopy of primary human monocytes pretreated with P7 or a control peptide and incubated cells with E. coli AF488 particles for 30 min, fixed cells and stained with anti-FIP2 antibodies (Fig 5D and E). Quantification of FIP2 MVI around phagocytosed E. coli particles demonstrated that P7 significantly reduced the recruitment of FIP2 to bacterial phagosomes (Fig 5D). Furthermore, we addressed whether E. coli uptake was also altered by P7 treatment. THP-1 WT cells or human monocytes were stimulated with E. coli particles in the presence of P7 or a control peptide (Pen), or cytochalasin D (CytoD) for the indicated time (Fig 5F and G). Quantification of particles inside the cells revealed that P7 reduced bacterial uptake as efficiently as CytoD, whereas the control peptide had no such effect (Fig 5F and G). These results were further supported by flow cytometry-based uptake assays using E. coli pHrodo red particles, which confirmed a significant reduction in the percentage of E. coli pHrodo-positive cells (Fig 5H) and a significant decrease of pHrodo median fluorescent intensity (Fig 5I) by P7 when compared with the controls. These results indicate that P7 not only interferes with TRAM–SLAMF1 and TRAM–FIP2 PPIs and the subsequent recruitment of TRAM to the TLR4 on E. coli phagosomes, but also inhibits bacterial uptake.

Complement-driven E. coli phagocytosis is not inhibited by P7 Opsonization of pathogens by the complement system greatly enhances phagocytosis (39, 40, 41). The experiments presented above were conducted using bacterial particles that were not opsonized before the experiment. Hence, the impact of the complement system on phagocytosis was minimal. To establish if P7 could inhibit phagocytosis in more physiological settings, where the complement system is active, we proceeded with assays using opsonized bacterial particles. First, to directly compare the effect of opsonization conditions on phagocytosis, we set up bacterial uptake assays using human primary monocytes, where E. coli pHrodo particles were opsonized in normal human serum (with active complement system), or serum containing the complement inhibitor compstatin (42, 43) or heat-inactivated (h.i.) serum (complement activity inactivated). Flow cytometry analysis showed that both heat inactivation of serum and the addition of compstatin markedly reduced the uptake of bacterial particles compared with normal serum (Fig S3A). Next, we assessed the effect of P7 on phagocytosis of bacterial particles opsonized by normal or h.i. serum. P7 treatment only slightly reduced particle uptake when particles were opsonized by normal serum (active complement), whereas strongly inhibited phagocytosis of particles opsonized with h.i. serum or serum with compstatin (Fig S3B–D). These data indicate that the inhibitory effect of P7 on phagocytosis is largely overcome by opsonization in physiological conditions. Interestingly, different opsonization conditions did not affect much IFNβ mRNA expression by the cells from parallel wells after 1 h of stimulation by bacteria (Fig S3E), and P7 significantly reduced IFNβ mRNA expression despite opsonization conditions (Fig S3E). Finally, TRAM recruitment to E. coli particles opsonized by either normal or h.i. serum was significantly reduced by P7 (Fig S3F), which goes in line with the inhibitory effect of P7 on IFNβ mRNA expression for all opsonization conditions (Fig S3E). Figure S3. P7 strongly inhibits phagocytosis of non-opsonized E. coli bacterial particles, with much less inhibitory effect on phagocytosis of opsonized particles. (A) Representative image of flow cytometry-based bacterial uptake assay for primary human monocytes (n = 3–5). E. coli pHrodo particles were opsonized by normal human serum, or serum with compstatin (20 μM), or heat-inactivated serum. (B, C) Representative image for E. coli pHrodo particles uptake by human monocytes after pretreatment of cells for 30 min by control peptide (C3-Pen) or P7-Pen peptide (15 μM), and incubation with particles for 60 min. (B, C) Bacterial particles were opsonized by normal human serum (B) or heat-inactivated (h.i.) serum (C), representative image (n = 6). (D) Monocytes were pretreated by peptides (15 μM) and incubated with E. coli pHrodo bacterial particles for 60 min. Quantification for the flow cytometry-based uptake assay for primary human monocytes is presented as median fluorescent intensity multiplied by the percentage of positive cells (%). E. coli particles opsonization conditions are indicated on the graph. Data shown as mean ± SEM, statistical significance evaluated by Mann–Whitney test. (D, E) Quantification of IFNβ mRNA expression by qPCR for monocytes performed in parallel with flow cytometry from the same donor cells as in (D). Monocytes were incubated with opsonized E. coli particles for 60 min and lysed for RNA isolation and qPCR analysis. Values for IFNβ mRNA expression are normalized to the untreated sample (set as 1), which is not shown on graph. Graph is showing individual values for each donor for better visualization of the effects of both treatment and opsonization. Statistical significance evaluated by Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed rank test. (F) Quantification of confocal xyz images for MVI of TRAM staining on AF488 E. coli particles. Monocytes were pretreated by 15-μM peptides for 30 min, and incubated with differentially opsonized particles for 45 min, followed by fixation of cells and staining for TRAM. Representative experiment (n = 4), each dot corresponds to TRAM MVI for individual bacterial particle, and graph is showing the combined data from six xyz images (20–30 cells per image) for each condition. Data presented as mean ± SD, statistical significance evaluated by Mann–Whitney test. Significance levels (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001). Taken together, these results provide several interesting insights. First, by interfering with TRAM–FIP2 interaction, P7 acts at the early stage of TLR4-mediated phagosomal signaling, leading to reduced complement-independent phagocytosis and inhibition of trafficking of TRAM and FIP2 to E. coli phagosomes. Second, inhibition of TRAM–SLAMF1 interaction by P7 contributes to the reduction of TRAM recruitment to E. coli phagosomes and consequent inhibition of TLR4–TRAM–TRIF-dependent signaling. Therefore, when opsonization conditions minimize the effect of P7 on phagocytosis (Fig S3B), IFNβ mRNA expression is still inhibited by P7, as seen in assays using primary human monocytes (Fig S3E) and the whole blood model (Fig 3B).

P7 interferes with MyD88-dependent TLR signaling by blocking TIRAP–MyD88 interaction The TLR4-mediated pro-inflammatory response is initiated from the cell surface membrane and is MyD88-dependent (8) (Fig 6A). Induction of TLR4-mediated pro-inflammatory cytokines does not require the recruitment of TRAM adaptor protein (8). However, the P7 peptide significantly reduced TLR4-mediated pro-inflammatory cytokine secretion in THP-1 cells, monocytes, and whole blood assays (Figs 1–3). These data suggest that P7 may target PPIs within the MyD88-dependent pathway in addition to the TRAM-dependent pathway. Figure 6. SLAMF1-derived peptide P7 co-precipitates with endogenous TRAM protein and in addition with key Myddosome-signaling molecules and efficiently abrogates TLR4-mediated IRAK1 and IRAK4 recruitment to MyD88 and IRAK1 posttranslational modifications. (A) Scheme showing key proteins involved in TLR4–Myddosome assembly upon binding of bacterial LPS ligand. (B) WB analysis of proteins that co-precipitated with peptides in pull downs (PDs) from the lysates of unstimulated and LPS-stimulated (100 ng/ml) primary human monocytes. Lower part of the gels used for WB analysis was stained by SimplyBlue SafeStain for peptides’ loading control. Input (WCLs) represents 14.5% from the total sample used for PD. Representative experiment is shown from four tested donors. (C, D) Western blot analysis of IRAK4 and MyD88 total protein levels, IRAK1 posttranslational modifications (C) and phosphorylation of p38 MAPKs (D) in lysates of monocytes pretreated with peptides and stimulated with 100 ng/ml LPS for indicated time points, representative experiment from a total of five with different donor cells. (C, D) Total MyD88 WB or β-tubulin WB were used for loading control (C, D). (E, F) Endogenous IRAK1 (E) or IRAK4 (F) were immunoprecipitated by specific Abs covalently fixed on magnetic beads for 4 h from lysates of human monocytes: either untreated cells or cells stimulated by LPS (100 ng/ml) for the indicated time. Input (WCLs) represents 4.6% from the total sample used for IP. Cellular lysates were analyzed for input control, with WBs shown for MyD88, IRAK1, and IRAK4. (E, F) Representative experiment from a total of three (E) or four (F) consecutive experiments with different donor cells. Source data are available for this figure. After binding ligand and dimerization, TLR4 attracts MyD88 via the TIRAP adaptor protein, forming the Myddosome complex with IRAK4 and IRAK1 (Fig 6A). This is followed by phosphorylation and ubiquitination of IRAK1 and assembly of the signaling complex with TAB1, 2, and TAK1. This signaling complex initiates NF-κB nuclear translocation and activation of mitogen-activated kinases (MAPK) p38 MAPK and JNK1/2, which are required for AP-1 transcription factor activation and nuclear translocation. Overall, this leads to the transcription of pro-inflammatory cytokine genes (Fig 6A). To determine whether P7 could co-precipitate with Myddosome proteins, we performed pull downs (PDs) from lysates of human monocytes (unstimulated or LPS-stimulated) using biotinylated P7-Pen or control peptide (Pen). Along with the P7 target protein TRAM, several proteins of the Myddosome complex co-precipitated with P7, including the adaptor protein TIRAP, IRAK1, and IRAK4 kinases, and to a much lower extent, MyD88 (Fig 6B). Pull down of these factors were independent of LPS-stimulation, whereas posttranslationally modified IRAK1 (polyubiquitin and phosphorylations) was only present after LPS stimulation. To reveal which Myddosome protein is directly targeted by P7 and how rapidly this occurs during LPS-stimulation, we treated monocytes with P7-Pen before LPS-stimulation. P7 completely inhibited LPS-induced posttranslational modifications of IRAK1 and downstream phosphorylation of p38 MAPK (Fig 6C and D). We also performed immunoprecipitation of endogenous IRAK4 and IRAK1 from the lysates of LPS-stimulated primary human monocytes and showed that P7 strongly inhibits both IRAK1 and IRAK4 recruitment to MyD88, and hence the Myddosome assembly (Fig 6E and F). To further clarify the target protein, we investigated whether P7 could inhibit signaling downstream of the IL-1 receptor (IL-1R), because both TLR4 and IL-1R initiate the Myddosome assembly with IRAKs. However, whereas TLR4 recruits MyD88 via the sorting adapter TIRAP, IL-1R recruits MyD88 directly (44). We stimulated HEK 293T IL-1R–expressing cells with human recombinant IL-1β and addressed posttranslational modifications of downstream factors. P7-Pen did not affect IL-1R signaling as revealed at the level of p38 MAPK phosphorylation or polyubiquitination and phosphorylation of IRAK1 (Fig S4A). This indicates that P7 does not interfere directly with the assembly of the Myddosome, for example, by blocking MyD88–IRAK interaction. A possible target of P7 could instead be TIRAP, which is not required for IL-1R-signalling but is involved in proximal TLR4 signaling (45, 46, 47). On the other hand, TLR2 also signals via the TIRAP–MyD88 pathway (48), but P7 did not interfere with TLR2-mediated cytokine production in primary human monocytes (Fig 2). Moreover, P7 neither affected the phosphorylation of TBK1 nor p38 MAPK kinases in monocytes after stimulation with the TLR2 ligand FSL-1, whereas it strongly inhibited LPS-mediated TBK1 and p38 MAPK phosphorylation (Fig S4B). These results were somewhat surprising if to suggest that P7 is blocking TIRAP. However, previous studies have shown that the requirement for TIRAP may vary between different TLRs and could depend on the type and concentration of the ligand (45, 49). In HEK 293T cells, TIRAP overexpression was strictly required for the co-precipitation of MyD88 with TLR4FLAG, whereas MyD88 efficiently co-precipitated with TLR2FLAG also when TIRAP was not overexpressed (Fig S4C and D). It is possible that TLR2 may bind MyD88 directly or that low levels of endogenous TIRAP in HEK 293T cells is sufficient for TLR2–MyD88 signaling. Figure S4. P7 is not blocking signaling via human IL-1 receptor or TLR2 receptor, which could indicate that TIRAP is a primary target of P7 peptide. (A) HEK-Blue IL-1R cells were stimulated by recombinant human IL-1β for indicated time points, followed by Western blot analysis of p38 MAPK phosphorylation and IRAK1 posttranslational modifications. Short and long exposure blots shown for IRAK1 for better visualization of 80 kD and 100 kD IRAK1 forms that correspond to unmodified or phosphorylated/ubiquitinated IRAK1. β-tubulin WB used for loading control. (B) Western blot analysis of TRL2- and TLR4-mediated TBK1 and p38 MAPK phosphorylation in human monocytes. Cells were pretreated with 15 μM peptides for 30 min, followed by stimulation with TLR2 ligand FSL-1 (100 ng/ml) or TLR4 ligand LPS (100 ng/ml), and unstimulated samples analyzed for negative control. PCNA WB served for loading control. (C, D) Anti-FLAG IPs from HEK 293T cells, transfected as indicated by constructs coding for human proteins TLR4FLAG (C) or TLR2FLAG (D), MyD88CFP and TIRAPHA (C, D) Whole-cell lysates loaded for input control, with input (whole-cell lysates) to IP loading ratio 1:10. We used THP-1 cells overexpressing TLR4FLAG and performed TIRAP and FLAG co-IPs and evaluated the effect of P7-Pen on TLR4, TIRAP and MyD88 interaction during LPS stimulation. WB analysis of the precipitates showed that P7 abrogated the co-precipitation of endogenous MyD88 and TIRAP, and the co-precipitation of endogenous MyD88 with TLR4FLAG, whereas TIRAP co-precipitation with TLR4FLAG was not affected by P7 (Fig 7A and B). In line with data from THP-1 cells, endogenous IPs from human monocytes using anti-TIRAP antibodies demonstrated that P7 inhibited MyD88 co-precipitation with TIRAP and the recruitment of IRAK1 to the complex (Fig 7C). Moreover, in the overexpression system, P7-Pen significantly reduced the co-precipitation of MyD88CFP with TIRAPFLAG, whereas the co-precipitation of TIRAPHA with TLR4FLAG was not much affected (Fig 7D and E). Overall, these results suggest that P7 interrupts the critical interaction of TIRAP and MyD88. Figure 7. Interaction of P7 with TIRAP disrupts TIRAP – MyD88 interaction in THP-1 cells, human monocytes, and HEK 293T overexpression model. (A, B) Endogenous TIRAP (A) or anti -FLAG (B) IPs from lysates of THP-1 TLR4FLAG cells. (C) Endogenous anti-TIRAP IPs from lysates of primary human monocytes. (A, B, C) Cells were pretreated by 15 μM peptides C3-Pen (C3) or P7-Pen (P7) and stimulated by LPS (100 ng/ml) for indicated time, with unstimulated cells used for negative control. (A, B, C) Cellular lysates were loaded for input control, with WBs performed for MyD88, TIRAP (A, B, C), FLAG (B), and IRAK1 (C). Input (whole-cell lysates) represents 4.6% from the total sample used for IP. (A, B, C) Representative experiments from a total of three for each experimental setting (A, B, C). (D, E) Western blot analysis of lysates and anti-FLAG IPs from HEK 293T cells, overexpressing TIRAPFLAG and MyD88CFP (D) or TLR4FLAG and TIRAPHA (E), performed in 48 h after transfection and after 1 h of pretreatment of cells by 30 μM peptides. Whole-cell lysates loaded for input control, which represents 14.5% from the total sample used for IP. Ratio between co-precipitated proteins to FLAG-tagged proteins was quantified for three to four independent experiments and presented on graphs to the right from the respective WB. Statistical significance calculated using t test with Welch’s correction, significance levels: ***P < 0.001, ns, nonsignificant. Source data are available for this figure.

P7 directly interacts with the N-terminal part of TRAM and TIR domain of TIRAP P7 co-precipitates with endogenous TRAM and TIRAP proteins (Fig 6B); however, co-precipitation alone cannot be considered a proof of direct interaction between proteins, which may be a part of large protein complex. Therefore, to investigate the direct interaction of the peptide with the target proteins, we proceeded with pull-down assays in a cell-free system using biotinylated peptides Pen, P7-Pen, and P7N4-Pen on avidin beads, and GST-tagged proteins: GST-TRAM (2–100 aa), GST-TIRAP (87–160 aa), GST-TIRAP (30–74 aa), and GST as a negative control. Because P7N4-Pen (Y4N substitution in P7) was found to be less effective in inhibiting TLR4-mediated cytokine secretion in THP-1 cells (Fig S1B), it served as an additional negative control. The pulled-down proteins were analyzed by gel electrophoresis, visualized by Coomassie G-250 staining of gels and quantified for the GST protein/peptide ratio with BioRad Image Lab software. The results demonstrate a direct interaction between P7 and GST-TRAM (2–100 aa) (Fig 8A and C), and P7 and GST-TIRAP (Fig 8B and C). The P7 interaction could be mapped to the TIR domain of TIRAP (87–160 aa), whereas P7 did not bind GST or GST-TIRAP (30–74 aa) (Fig 8B and C). Control peptides Pen and P7N4-Pen did not interact with GST-TIRAP and GST-TRAM proteins (Fig 8). Figure 8. P7-Pen, but not P7-Pen with Y/N substitution (P7N4-Pen) or Pen CPP directly interacts with GST-TRAM and GST-TIRAP recombinant proteins in cell-free assays. (A, B) Representative images of stained gels for the pull-down assays (PDs) by biotinylated peptides fixed on NeutrAvidin beads (30 min), to test the interaction of peptides with GST-TRAM (2–100 aa) (A), GST-TIRAP (87–160aa), GST-TIRAP (30–74 aa) (B), and GST (A, B). Input equals the total amount of recombinant protein used for each PD. (C) Graphs showing quantification for several PDs, statistical significance evaluated by one-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test, significance levels: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ns, nonsignificant. Source data are available for this figure.

P7 inhibits TLR4-mediated signaling in murine macrophages Murine disease models are commonly used for in vivo drug testing. We wanted to investigate whether P7, which was designed based on the human SLAMF1 protein sequence, could be used for in vivo studies in mice without requiring species adaptation of the sequence. Previously, we found that only human, but not murine SLAMF1 protein co-precipitated with TRAM. This is because of a sequence difference between human and murine SLAMF1 proteins upstream of the TRAM interacting domain in SLAMF1, which probably changed the orientation of TRAM interacting domain masking it from interaction with murine TRAM (19). Therefore, we questioned whether the SLAMF1-derived peptide P7 might still bind to murine TRAM and function as a TLR4-signaling inhibitor in murine immune cells. Indeed, both human and murine TRAMFLAG proteins co-precipitated with biotinylated P7-Pen when TRAM orthologs were overexpressed in HEK 293T cells. This could be explained by the release of the restrictions of SLAMF1 whole-protein structure in small peptides and by the high homology of SLAMF1-interacting domains in murine and human TRAM (Fig 9A). Figure 9. P7 interacts with murine TRAM protein, inhibits TLR4-mediated signaling and cytokine mRNA expression in murine macrophages and protects mice from lethal endotoxemia. (A) HEK 293T cells were transfected by plasmids coding for human or murine TRAMFLAG proteins for 48 h, followed by lysing of cells and PDs by biotinylated peptides Pen or P7-Pen (P7) fixed on NeutrAvidin beads for 1 h. Co-precipitation of FLAG-tagged TRAM orthologs with peptides was addressed by anti-FLAG WB, with WCLs for input control, which represents 14.5% from the total sample used for PD. Sequence alignments for human and murine orthologs of SLAMF1 (in the domain used for peptide design) and TRAM (domain involved in interaction with SLAMF1) are shown below the WB panels. (B) Murine immortalized bone marrow-derived macrophages B6 WT were pretreated with 10 μM peptides or a similar amount of sterile water (solvent, H 2 O) for 30 min and stimulated by LPS (100 ng/ml) for the indicated time. Lysates were analyzed by WB to address TLR4-mediated phosphorylation of TAK1, IκBα, p38 MAPK, TBK1 or posttranslational modifications of IRAK1 (followed by disappearance of the 80-kD band), and β-tubulin WB was used for loading control. (B, C) Quantification of Ifnβ, Tnf, and Il-1β mRNA expression by qRT-PCR in B6 WT cells pretreated by peptides or solvent and stimulated by LPS as in (B). Data presented as fold change when compared with unstimulated sample pretreated with water, mean relative fold change ± SD (n = 3). Statistical testing was done by two-way RM-ANOVA. (D) C57BL/6J mice were injected i.p. with repurified Sigma smooth E.coli 0111:B4 LPS (20 μg/g) or PBS. Peptides (2.5 nmol/g of animal weight, 8.34 or 8.5 mg/kg for C3-Pen and P7-Pen, respectively) were injected i.p. 1 h before injection of LPS. (D, E) Probability of survival is shown on (D), and body temperature measurements are shown on (E). Each “x” indicates a succumbed mouse at the time point. (D, E) Statistical significance evaluated by log-rank (Mantel–Cox) test with Gehan–Breslow–Wilxocon test (D) or two-way ANOVA for (E). For all graphs, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Source data are available for this figure. To examine if P7 could inhibit TLR4-mediated signaling in murine cells, we used immortalized bone marrow-derived macrophages from B6 mice. Cells were pretreated with P7 or control peptide, and stimulated with LPS, followed by WB analysis of protein lysates and qRT-PCR to assess cytokine gene expression (Fig 9B and C). As shown in Fig 9B, P7 efficiently inhibited the phosphorylation of several key signaling proteins downstream of TLR4, including p38 MAPK, TAK1, IκBα, TBK1. Ubiquitinated murine IRAK1 protein is not detected on WB, therefore, murine IRAK1 posttranslational modification is reflected by the disappearance of the 80-kD band on the anti-IRAK1 WB (Fig 9B). Consistent with these results, the expression of LPS-induced IFNβ, TNF, and IL-1β genes in B6 cells was also significantly inhibited by P7 compared with solvent (water) or control peptide-treated cells (Fig 9C). Overall, we found that P7 efficiently inhibits both TLR4–TIRAP–MyD88 and TLR4–TRAM–TRIF signaling pathways in murine cells as it does in human cells. Therefore, P7 can be directly tested in in vivo murine disease models.