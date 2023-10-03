scFseCluster: a feature selection-enhanced clustering for single-cell RNA-seq data

Assume that X is a single cell reads count matrix, where X i j represents the count of j − t h gene of the i − t h cell. The same preprocessing process was followed for all datasets. First, the genes that have no counts in any cell will be filtered out. The expression matrix of the single-cell transcriptome was considered more suitable for clustering analysis ( 64 ). Therefore, we converted the reads count matrix into the expression matrix by normalization and log 2 transform. The current gene expression matrix remains a high-dimensional sparse matrix, and those low-expressed genes have insufficient information to recognize the cell type. Accordingly, we screened the top D HVGs by Scanpy package ( 65 ) (default D = 2000 ) and subsequently input the HVG matrix into the feature selection algorithm FSQSSA.

We collected six publicly available scRNA-seq datasets containing cell-type annotations and gene expression values from various scRNA-seq platforms, which can be downloaded from the Gene Expression Omnibus ( 62 ) and BioStudies ( 63 ). All the datasets are from different species, including mice and humans, and from different organs, such as the brain, pancreas, and embryo. The detailed information on the datasets is summarized in Table 1 .

The whole framework of scFseCluster includes three steps ( Fig 6 ). Firstly, HVG selection is implemented on the normalized gene expression matrix. Secondly, FSQSSA is used to select the optimally selected genes based on the HVG expression matrix. Finally, the optimally selected gene expression matrix was input into the clustering module for cell type detection. If the number of clusters (K) is given, K-means algorithm will be called; otherwise, Louvain algorithm ( 66 ) will be started and the suitable value of K will be estimated.

FSQSSA for feature selection

In this section, we introduce the proposed feature selection algorithm FSQSSA (Fig S3), which is inspired by Squirrel Swarm Algorithm (52). Each feature is indicated by a “1” or “0,” which respectively signifies that the feature is selected or unselected. In quantum-based optimization (67), each feature is represented by a quantum bit or Q-bit (q). Q-bit is the superposition of a “0” and “1,” which is expressed in Dirac notation as q = α | 0 〉 + β | 1 〉 (68). The values of α and β correspond to the probability that the value of the Q-bit is “0” and “1,” respectively. They must also obey the formula | α | 2 + | β | 2 = 1 . Because Q-bits are a linear superposition of probabilities, they are able to represent a more versatile population (69). Because the Q-bit uses the Dirac notation and cannot be directly involved in the operation, it is necessary to represent each feature using the angle θ of the Q-bit (70). The symbol θ is related to the probabilities α and β as follows: θ = tan − 1 ( α / β ) , α = cos θ , β = sin θ .

Each position of the flying squirrel represents an individual, which consists of D Q-bits. Here, D represents the total number of features. So, each individual ( Q i ) can be represented by the following Equation (1): Q i = [ q i 1 , q i 2 , . . . , q i D ] = [ θ i 1 , θ i 2 , . . . , θ i D ] (1)

The state of the j − t h element in Q i can be derived using Equation (2). x j i is equal to 1 denotes the feature included in the feature subset; otherwise, it is not selected. x j i = { 1 , i f | α | 2 ≤ | β | 2 0 , o t h e r w i s e (2)

The uniform distribution (Equation (3)) is used to assign the initial position of each flying squirrel. Q i = θ L + r a n d o m ( 0,1 ) × ( θ U − θ L ) (3)where θ L and θ U are the lower and upper bounds of i − t h flying squirrel in j − t h dimension. In addition, r a n d o m ( 0,1 ) is a uniformly distributed random number in the range [ 0,1 ] .

The fitness function in the FSQSSA is an important metric for assessing the strength of individuals in a population. The fitness value reflects the goodness of fit of each candidate solution (optimal feature subset) to the objective problem. As a multi-objective problem, FSQSSA tries simultaneously minimizing the size of a subset of selected features and maximizing the clustering accuracy of a given subset of features. Based on the above basis, the fitness function constructed to achieve a balance between the two objectives for determining the solution, in this case, is defined as shown in Equation (4). F i t n e s s ( S i ) = w × S C ( y i ^ ) + ( 1 − w ) × ( 1 − | S i | D ) (4)where S i represents the subset of features obtained by i − t h squirrel, and for each feature subset, this study uses the K-Means model for clustering, y i ^ means the clustering label of the output of the i − t h subset. The function S C ( y i ^ ) denotes the contour coefficient of the potential feature subset, and | S i | indicates the number of selected features. The parameter w is a balance parameter that controls the clustering accuracy and feature selection rate. To ensure that our primary objective of maintaining accuracy is achieved, we set w as 0.9 in our study (53, 71, 72, 73).

As mentioned earlier, three types of trees in the forest represent different food resource classes. To make FSQSSA achieve a better balance between exploration and exploitation, we assume that there are 50 trees in the forest; only 1 tree was top-ranked hickory, 3 second-ranked acorns, and 46 lowest-ranked normal trees. The number of squirrels matches the number of trees in the forest, with only one squirrel per tree.

Squirrels need to constantly search for more advanced resources in the forest to satisfy their requirements. The dynamic foraging process of a flying squirrel leads to three scenarios: (1) a squirrel flies from an acorn tree to a hickory tree; (2) a squirrel flies from a normal tree to an acorn tree; and (3) a squirrel flies from a normal tree directly to a hickory tree. It is hypothesized that in the absence of natural predators, a squirrel glides throughout the forest and effectively searches for food, whereas the presence of natural predators causes it to become alarmed and forced to flee to random locations. Natural enemies give each squirrel room to escape, which makes FSQSSA less likely to fall into a local optimum solution. We define the probability of the presence of a natural enemy as P d p , which is equal to 0.1 by default. The squirrel’s foraging process can be mathematically modeled as follows.

Case 1 A squirrel flies from an acorn tree ( θ a t ) to a hickory tree ( θ h t ). In this case, the new location of the squirrel can be obtained as follows: θ a t t + 1 = { θ a t t + d g × G c × ( θ h t t − θ a t t ) , R 1 ≥ P d p R a n d o m l o c a t i o n , o t h e r w i s e (5)where d g is the random glide distance, defaulted between 0.3 and 0.7. R 1 is a random number ranging between [ 0,1 ] . The t denotes the current iteration. The balance between exploration and exploitation is achieved through the sliding constant G c in the equation, whose value significantly affects the algorithm’s performance, which uses the default value of 1.9 in the standard Squirrel Search Algorithm.

Case 2 Flying squirrel moves from a normal tree ( θ n t ) to an acorn tree. In this case, the new location of squirrels can be obtained as follows: θ n t t + 1 = { θ n t t + d g × G c × ( θ a t t − θ n t t ) , R 2 ≥ P d p R a n d o m l o c a t i o n , o t h e r w i s e (6)where R 2 is a random number in the range [ 0,1 ] .