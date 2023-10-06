“Comfy Classical” The Big Comfy, A New Way to Experience Classical Music Launches in Soho, NYC on November 2nd, 2023
A Classical Music Salon in Sweats
In my work as a musician, I see a deep need for rest and a place to feel comfortable amongst the musical community and in the city of New York. Comfy Classical brings that space to life in a new way.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new artist series “Comfy Classical” music salon is launching with its first event “The Big Comfy” in a collective space at the corner of Broadway and Walker in Soho.
— Sasha Ono
"Comfy Classical" is a classical music series that provides a cozy space where people can come as they are, change out of their uncomfortable work clothes, and be with folks who just want to be comfy while enjoying a night of music, drinks, and snacks.
“Comfy Classical” was brought to life by award-winning cellist, Sasha Ono, who saw a need for spaces where musicians and audiences could be comfortable to be themselves, make music, and express themselves authentically. Sasha, who appears on two Grammy Award winning records, has dedicated her life to advocating for diverse voices in the classical space, and brings her experiences working with artists including Josh Groban, Miley Cyrus, and has even appeared on shows like "Mozart in the Jungle" and Hulu’s "Only Murders in the Building". Bringing down the barriers of stuffy dress codes and traditional concert halls, “Comfy Classical” advocates for both musicians and audiences looking for a more relaxed environment to enjoy classical music in.
This unique event will serve complimentary hot tea and provide other drinks and pastries available for purchase that people can enjoy while listening to a string quartet. Audience members will be invited to cozy up with pillows and blankets on the floor or pick more traditional seating. The ambiance is embodied in the series tagline “I just wanna be comfy” because being comfy is what we need now more than ever.
