Leading Justice Offers Comprehensive Insights on Recent Suboxone Lawsuit in Ohio Alleging Severe Tooth Decay

RINCON, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Justice, a distinguished consumer advocacy organization, extends its public service by providing exhaustive information concerning the Suboxone lawsuit filed on September 25, 2023, in Ohio. The lawsuit alleges severe tooth decay as a side effect and accuses the manufacturers of Suboxone of failing to warn consumers properly. This is in line with Leading Justice’s ongoing commitment to inform and empower consumers, particularly when it involves health and well-being matters.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court For The Northern District of Ohio Eastern Division (Case: 1:23-cv-01855-PAB) asserts that Suboxone, a medication often prescribed for opioid addiction treatment, has been linked to significant dental issues, including severe Suboxone tooth decay. Suboxone attorneys claim that the makers of Suboxone failed to adequately warn healthcare providers and patients about these risks, potentially impacting thousands of lives.

The pharmaceutical companies named as defendants in the lawsuit are Indivior Inc., Indivior PLC, Indivior Solutions Inc., Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., MonoSol Rx Inc., MonoSol LLC, Reckitt Benckiser LLC, and Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd.

Replacing lost or broken teeth requires expensive interventions. These may include root canals, posts, crowns, and implants for multiple teeth, and sometimes even bone grafts. Significantly, these dental services are generally not covered by the Medicaid program.

Financial Toll: A study conducted in Utah in 2015 revealed that the average cost per patient for these dental services was approximately $1,236. However, this figure comes from a dental school setting where fees are about one-third of what a private practice might charge.

Substantial Costs: In private dental practices, significant prosthodontic rehabilitation can run up to $10,000 - $25,000 or even more.

For more details, please visit our website or get in touch with our dedicated team of consumer advocates.