One of the Kids Autism Therapy Services Expands Second Location to South Austin

One of the Kids' New South Austin Location

Leading autism and ABA therapy services provider in Cedar Park expands its second location to South Austin, offering a new facility for children with autism.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the Kids (OOTKS), a leading local provider of applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism, is excited to announce the opening of its new South Austin campus, located at 8534 South Congress Avenue, #400, Austin, TX, 78745. This expansion brings OOTKS's holistic approach to ABA therapy to the greater Austin area community, providing families with exceptional resources and support for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders.

This second OOTKS campus showcases a range of top-tier facilities designed to create a nurturing environment for children with autism to learn, grow, and flourish. Highlighted features of the new campus include:

- Indoor Gym: An indoor gymnasium where children engage in sensory-motor activities that support their development and promote a healthy lifestyle, under the guidance of experienced therapists.

- Outdoor Playscape: A covered outdoor playscape designed to stimulate social interactions, imaginative play, and motor skill development, promoting a sense of connection to nature and encouraging exploration.

- Outdoor Heated Pool: An adaptive, heated outdoor pool where children experience aquatic therapy and swim lessons, fostering water confidence, motor skills, and sensory integration in a safe and comfortable environment.

- Learning Classrooms: Purposefully crafted learning environments that facilitate individualized instruction, academic growth, and cognitive development, tailored to meet the unique needs of each child.

- Themed Play Stations: Interactive, themed play stations that nurture creativity, imaginative thinking, and problem-solving skills, fostering well-rounded and engaging developmental experiences.

OOTKS takes an interdisciplinary and balanced approach, integrating various ABA therapies, speech-language pathology (SLP), and occupational therapy (OT), as well as social skills groups and school readiness and transitional programs. OOTKS's in-house SLP/OT team collaborates to address communication, sensory, and motor needs, contributing to the overall development and progress of children with autism. Additionally, aquatic therapy, including swim lessons, adaptive taekwondo, and an array of extracurricular activities further complement the growth journey. These activities not only promote physical fitness but also boost self-esteem, discipline, and emotional regulation skills, all while easing coordination for parents and caregivers.

In addition to the Cedar Park campus, the South Austin campus will be a hub for this multidisciplinary approach, offering families an extensive suite of autism treatment and support services.

"In the heart of our philosophy is a commitment to collaborative and holistic therapy," stated An Pham, Founder and Managing Director of OOTKS. "Our new South Austin campus represents our dedication to creating a supportive environment that understands each child's unique needs, fostering growth and independence."

To celebrate the grand opening of the second location, OOTKS will be hosting an open house and Fall Festival on Saturday, November 11, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 2:00PM CT - and all are welcome to attend. There will be games and sensory-friendly activities for young children with autism, including a petting zoo, bouncy house, face painting, balloon animals, and more! For more information and to RSVP for this event, visit https://www.ootks.com/fall-fest.

One of the Kids takes pride in its personalized care, innovation, and collaborative ethos, ensuring that each autistic child's journey receives comprehensive support. The South Austin campus embodies this commitment, creating an environment where children with autism can thrive, develop, and embrace their full potential. For more information about OOTKS and their Cedar Park or South Austin locations, visit https://www.ootks.com.

About One of the Kids (OOTKS):

One of the Kids (OOTKS) is a leading local provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services, focusing on children aged 2 to 10 with autism. By seamlessly integrating evidence-based therapies, developmental programs, and engaging activities, OOTKS offers a holistic and multidisciplinary approach that empowers children on the spectrum to learn, grow, and achieve. With campuses in Cedar Park and South Austin, OOTKS provides flexible enrollment options and personalized care, guided by a philosophy that celebrates childhood while encouraging developmental progress. OOTKS's commitment to fostering self-discovery and empowerment makes it a beacon of support for children with autism and their families.

