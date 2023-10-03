DHEC, South Carolina Immunization Coalition Hosts Conference Highlighting Immunizations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 3, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Health care professionals, disease experts and community partners delved into the world of immunization with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the South Carolina Immunization Coalition (SCIC) on Tuesday during the 2023 South Carolina Immunization Conference.

Attendees had the opportunity to take part in engaging sessions and interactive workshops and network with public health professionals with the goal of discovering new insights, gaining practical knowledge and staying up to date with the latest trends in immunization.

“This event offered something for everybody, whether they were a healthcare provider, researcher, educator or simply interested in learning more,” said Beth Poore, Outreach and Education Coordinator for DHEC’s Division of Immunization. “We wanted this conference to bring people together to gain new insights but also to celebrate how vaccinations help us live safe, healthy and longer lives.”

During the conference, DHEC and SCIC honored the 2023 winners of the National Immunization Champion Awards for South Carolina.

Winners were selected from a pool of health professionals, coalition members, community advocates and other immunization leaders. The awards, which are presented by the Association of Immunization Managers (AIM) and sponsored locally by DHEC’s Immunization Division and the SCIC, acknowledge the outstanding efforts of individuals who go above and beyond in ensuring immunization access in their communities.

The awards also provide an opportunity to celebrate partnerships and action-oriented collaborations to protect people of all ages in South Carolina from vaccine-preventable diseases by building confidence in immunization and increasing awareness of vaccine availability at every healthcare visit.

“Vaccines play a key role in reducing disease and saving lives,” Poore said. “Our award winners put a great deal of time and effort into promoting vaccines to ensure their fellow South Carolinians are living safer and healthier lives. These awards give us an opportunity to celebrate their efforts and achievements.”

In 2023, SCIC chose to recognize one champion in the areas of leadership, collaboration, innovation and advocacy, and the Immunization Division of DHEC selected an overall state winner – the 2023 South Carolina Immunization Champion Award Winner.

This year’s winners included:

2023 South Carolina Immunization Champion Award: Pastor Jacqueline Talley of the SC Witness Project

Pastor Jacqueline Talley of the SC Witness Project 2023 Leadership Award: Laceye Parker with CVS

Laceye Parker with CVS 2023 Collaboration Award: Dr. Carey Gully and the Blue Ridge Pediatrics staff

Dr. Carey Gully and the Blue Ridge Pediatrics staff 2023 Innovation Award: The Bradshaw Institute for Community Child Health & Advocacy School-based Health Center staff

The Bradshaw Institute for Community Child Health & Advocacy School-based Health Center staff 2023 Advocacy Award: Tori Atkins with Iva Drug Store

Talley earned the top honor for leading the SC Witness Project’s efforts to promote mobile COVID-19, Human papillomavirus and flu vaccinations across the state.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SC Witness Project was renowned statewide for its ability to serve as trusted messengers about breast and cervical cancer screenings in marginalized communities. After seeing the impact of the pandemic on South Carolina’s African American community, Talley and her fellow witnesses shifted their focus to disseminate education and promote COVID vaccination at the grass roots level.

The organization offered education to faith communities and the community at large and provided evidence-based vaccine education to health professionals working with vulnerable populations who experience marginalization and medical mistrust. They have since continued their partnerships and expanded their subject matter to include flu and HPV vaccinations and working with people who have disabilities.

“Vaccines help to reduce and eliminate diseases that have disabled or killed people in past generations,” Talley said. “They help us to protect ourselves and to avoid spreading diseases to others. We all long for the day when all sickness and diseases are totally eradicated from the earth. Until that day comes, however, we must all do our part. We must take responsibility for ourselves, our loved ones, our friends and for our future generations.”

To learn more about vaccines and immunizations, visit scdhec.gov/vaccinations.

