Governor McKee Directs Flags Lowered in Honor of Fallen Rhode Island Marine

RHODE ISLAND, October 3 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee has directed U.S. and Rhode Island flags to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings in memory of active-duty Marine Gunnery Sergeant Andrew Clermont of Warwick, who passed away on September 20, 2023. The flags will remain at half-staff starting today, when he is received at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, and until sunset on the day of interment.

"GySgt. Clermont represented the very best of Rhode Island and America. He dedicated himself to preserving our ideals of freedom, liberty, and independence and was the true definition of a patriot," Governor McKee said. "All Rhode Islanders remain unwavering in our commitment to his loved ones, and we are thinking of them today and every day."

The Governor asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect.

Check the flag status at: governor.ri.gov.

###