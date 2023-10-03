New emergency management legislation, task force pave way for resilient communities

CANADA, October 3 - Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president, Union of BC Indian Chiefs –

“The Province’s proposed emergency and disaster management act is a critically important step forward in helping to ensure that First Nations’ inherent right of self-government is implemented in the face of ever-increasing natural disasters. The fires and floods we have experienced over the last few years as a result of the climate crisis are, unfortunately, not anomalies. First Nations need to be able to respond to these emergencies, as governments, in order to protect their lands and all of the wildlife, fish and birds that depend on them. The legislation recognizes this important responsibility held by First Nations. Although more work is needed to fully align the Province’s approaches to emergency and disaster response with the UN Declaration – including making the consent and full participation of every First Nation in B.C. the standard for all emergency and disaster responses in their respective territories – this legislation puts us on a better path to respond to the ongoing climate challenges we will need to address together.”



Robert Phillips, First Nations Summit political executive –

“Recent fire and flood seasons have clearly magnified that existing provincial emergency management legislation is outdated, inadequate and does not support a meaningful government-to-government relationship with First Nations in B.C. We have long advocated for modernized provincial legislation that reflects the multi-jurisdictional landscape in which emergency management operates, including planning and response. It will be imperative that this new legislation result in strong government-to-government relationships with First Nations in all aspects of emergency management, premised on acknowledgement and respect for First Nations’ title and jurisdiction within their respective territories. The proposed provincial emergency and disaster management act will hopefully prove to be a step in the right direction.”

Terry Teegee, Regional Chief, BC Assembly of First Nations –

“This is a much-needed update to the emergency management regime in B.C. First Nations maintain their rights to decide, prepare, mitigate and recover from emergencies. B.C. needs to ensure their laws and regulations will work in partnership with First Nations governments. The BC Assembly of First Nations supports the inclusion of First Nations in all areas of emergency management. This has been another historic year for wildfires and we always are the first to feel the impacts from the climate emergency. We released the First Nations Disaster Risk Reduction Strategy last week, which will guide what First Nations need and want in emergency management. Government and industry must thoroughly understand this DRR strategy.”

taayii ḥaw̓ił Anne Mack, Toquaht Nation –

“Toquaht Nation was pleased to work with British Columbia to co-develop the new emergency management legislation. Thanks to that co-development process, the legislation respects the unique position of Modern Treaty Nations. It reflects our status as self-governing Nations and will provide welcome clarity for our governments when working with British Columbia, local authorities and other partners in dealing with emergencies.”

Charles McCarthy, president, Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government - Ucluelet First Nation –

“We are satisfied to have the self-governing rights of Modern Treaty Nations recognized in the co-development of this legislation. The Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government – Ucluelet First Nation – is one of many Nations residing in a remote location, without direct access to emergency resources and minimal evacuation accessibility in the event of an emergency or disaster crisis. This legislation will aid our Nation’s emergency management plans, including law amendments, allowing us the right to extend our self-governing authority to take emergency response measures as deemed necessary on Treaty Settlement Lands.”

Susie Hooper, Minister of Environmental Protection, Métis Nation British Columbia –

“Climate-related emergencies disproportionately impact Métis and First Nation communities across British Columbia. The interjurisdictional nature of these emergencies and responses have not always taken into consideration the diverse needs and impacts on Indigenous people. By modernizing B.C.’s emergency legislation, Métis Nation BC is pleased to see cultural safety as a key principle and consideration in risk assessment and emergency management planning. This collaborative approach will enhance response and recovery, but most importantly, it will help address the diverse needs of Métis on the frontlines of climate change.”

Marianne Alto, mayor, City of Victoria –

“I strongly support modernized legislation that addresses climate-related emergencies and supports vulnerable groups, while empowering Indigenous self-governance and providing much-needed provincial funding for new municipal disaster mitigation and planning requirements.”

Everett Baker, mayor, City of Grand Forks –

“The emergency and disaster management act modernizes the legislation to include much more than just response to emergencies. In the years since the floods of 2018, Grand Forks has lived in the recovery phase while actively working on mitigation and preparation to ensure readiness for future events. We commend the provincial government for addressing the needs of local governments in making resources available to support all stages of emergency response.”