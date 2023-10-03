Michigan Pain Management Clinic to Pay $6.5 Million Accord to Settle False Claims Act Allegations

Jason T. Brown, Esquire, Chair of Brown, LLC - Nationally Acclaimed Whistleblower Law Firm

UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rajendra Bothra, an interventional pain management specialist in Michigan, along with his medical entities, The Pain Center USA, PLLC, and Interventional Pain Center, PLLC, have reached a settlement with the federal government to pay $6.5 million to resolve claims related to violations of the federal False Claims Act without admitting any liability.

The two qui tam cases filed under through False Claims Act counsel are captioned United States ex rel. Ronald Kufner et al. vs. The Pain Center USA PLLC, et al., No. 2:17-cv-11644 (E.D. Mich.) and United States ex rel. Patel vs. Interventional Pain Center, et al, No. 2:18-cv-12728 (E.D. Mich.).

Brown, LLC, one of the most prolific False Claims Act law firms in the country according to Lex Machina represented one of the whistleblowers, also known as relators, in this case. Jason T. Brown, head of the whistleblower law firm, provided the following statement:

"We commend the government's commitment to holding those who allegedly violate the False Claims Act accountable. This settlement represents an important step in ensuring the integrity of our healthcare system and protecting taxpayers' resources."

The civil settlement resolves claims made in two separate lawsuits filed by whistleblowers under the qui tam provisions of the False Claims Act. As part of the settlement, the whistleblowers will receive a combined whistleblower award in excess of one million dollars.

The settlement stems from allegations that Dr. Bothra and his medical entities billed Medicare and Medicaid for urine drug tests that were excessive and medically unnecessary, as well as additional laboratory charges not separately billable with the urine drug tests. Additionally, they were accused of billing for medically unnecessary opioids in conjunction with pain management. The government also alleged that the defendants frequently charged for expensive back braces that were either medically unnecessary or ineligible for reimbursement. However, it should be noted that even though Defendants settled the matter, they did not admit liability and in fact, during their criminal trial they were not found guilty.

