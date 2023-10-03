We Village Dat: Department of Creative Economy celebrates Tabernacle Village

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (MMS-SKN) — On its third stop aimed at honouring local heroes who would have made invaluable contributions towards the development of their community, the Department of Creative Economy’s community outreach programme, ‘We Village Dat’, was showcased in Tabernacle Village on Thursday, September 28.

Coming after the outreach programme’s success at McKnight, and Old Road, Tabernacle was awash with colour and splendour as a section of Main Street in the Village was closed to vehicular traffic to accommodate the stage set up to celebrate four community members, along with two young creatives, all who were being honoured.

“This afternoon, Tabernacle, we at the Creative Economy want to celebrate your successes,” said Federal Minister of Sports and The Creative Economy, the Hon Samal Duggins. “We want to celebrate your community, and we want to celebrate your people. You see, as you drive around the Island Main Road and you never turn your gaze to the left you will miss a spectacular village, a village tucked away – a village booming with pride, creativity and splendour.”

Being honoured were Mr Stanley Eugene Carey, for Culture; Mrs Icilma Springer, for Education; Ms Gloria Waterson for Business Entrepreneurship; and a special honouree for his community mindedness, Mr Merlyn Samuel, for whom the Minister said that the community was better because he was in it.

Also honoured were two Young Creatives, both from the Edgar T. Morris Primary School. Minister Duggins pointed out: “Master Joshua Taylor, the drumming maestro, and Miss Ronija Warner, the dancing sensation, are the future, and their talent knows no bounds, as they have shown in the respective areas and stand as encouragement to all us. The future is promising, and it is for us to ensure that it is a future that is fulfilled to the people of Tabernacle.”

The colourful event held under a background portraying a house that used to be in the village just next to where the stage had been set up, was emceed by the Principal of the Edgar T. Morris Primary School, Mr. Dale Phipps. Ms Destince Morris blessed the venue with a dance while sprinkling the ground with water; drumology was conducted by Drumming Specialist Mr. Royd Phipps and Music Officer Anelto Wilkin; while an overview of the Tabernacle Community was presented by Mr. Terick Springer.

“This street where we are gathered today, known as Main Street, was originally named Elizabeth Street, after Mr Hope’s daughter Elizabeth, and from the Hope Estate,” said the Hon Duggins, who added that stones from the Hope Estate were taken “to build the Methodist Church just up the road from where we sit.”

Joining Minister Duggins was Ambassador, His Excellency Leon Natta, in making presentations to the awardees, whose profiles were read by Ms. Zola Richardson, a teacher at the Edgar T. Morris Primary School. In attendance were the Assistant Secretary in the Department of Creative Economy, Mrs Kesha Isaac-Adams, and Dance Specialist in the Department, Ms Marcia Jeffers.

The Hon Duggins, who is also the Federal Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship, pointed out that although education begun with the missionaries, the village had witnessed continued growth in the primary school, growing from the Tabernacle All Age School to the current Edgar T. Morris Primary School. He summed up that all the four honourees were educators in their own right, formally and informally.

A cultural presentation was made at the end of the ceremony, by Ancestors Mummies Folklore Troupe, which was led by one of the awardees, Mr Stanley Eugene Carey.