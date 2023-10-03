Chamber of Industry and Commerce statement on the passing of Joan Franks

Basseterre St. Kitts Nevis – The St. Kitts Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce is deeply saddened to learn the passing of Mrs. Joan Franks, a former Executive Assistant

who made significant contributions to the organization.

Mrs. Franks, who served as the Executive Assistant at the St. Kitts Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce played an integral role in the Chamber’s operations, and her

tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on our organization. Her commitment to excellence, professionalism, and unwavering support for the Chamber’s mission were truly commendable.

Throughout her tenure, Mrs. Franks demonstrated exceptional organizational skills, attention to detail, and a genuine passion for her work. Her warm personality and willingness to go above and beyond in assisting both colleagues and SKNCIC Members made her a beloved figure within our organization and the broader business community.

Mrs. Franks was more than an Executive Assistant at the SKNCIC; she was also known within the banking fraternity where she gave exemplary service to the banking industry.

Mrs. Joan Franks leaves behind a legacy of professionalism and dedication that will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of working with her. The St. Kitts Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce extends its heartfelt condolences to her family and friends as they navigate this difficult period of loss.

Her dedication to our mission and her ability to make everyone feel valued will be deeply missed.