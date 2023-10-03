USDA Hosts Third African Swine Fever Action Week – October 2 – 6, 2023

USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is hosting its third annual African Swine Fever (ASF) Action Week from October 2 – 6, 2023. They are encouraging U.S. swine producers, small farms and pig owners to join us and learn about ASF and what they can do to help protect the U.S. swine herd.

ASF has never been detected in the U.S., but since its detection in the Dominican Republic and Haiti in 2021, USDA has partnered with industry and states to enhance already strong safeguards to protect U.S. swine from this costly disease.

”The longer ASF continues to circulate around the globe, the greater the threat to the U.S. swine industry,”said Dr. Rosemary Sifford, APHIS Veterinary Services Deputy Administrator, and Chief Veterinary Officer. “Prevention is our best investment. If introduced here, ASF would devastate the pig herds that Americans and our trading partners rely on for food. And, if it were to become endemic, it could take us more than 10 years and about $75 billion to eradicate,” she added.

APHIS is asking producers and pig owners to join in efforts to stand vigilant against this disease.

Through the Protect Our Pigs campaign, USDA is raising awareness of ASF to help producers and veterinarians quickly find and share actionable information to defend their herds and livelihoods. Free resources, such as custom videos, downloadable materials, and interactive training guides are available at the Protect Our Pigs website at https://www.aphis.usda.gov/asf.

