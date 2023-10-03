Submit Release
Adjusted DEQ Fees in the State Budget Support Services and Staff

North Carolina’s 2023 Appropriations Act Session Law 2023-134 includes fee adjustments for 28 Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) programs to support the delivery of services and state employee salaries. This is the first fee increase in 16 years for most of these programs. The budget, enacted today, is effective as of July 1, 2023. 

Prior to the state budget, the fees for most of these programs remained unchanged since 2007, while the technical demands, operating costs and salary requirements for the programs continued to increase.  The revenue from the 2023 fee adjustments will allow DEQ to support the dedicated staff who provide critical services to North Carolina residents and businesses and ensure DEQ can meet the growing needs of the state.

A full list of fee adjustments is available on the DEQ website.

