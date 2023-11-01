“Big Ass Bag” (BAB) Launches Innovative Mobile App, Revolutionizing the Future of the Online Shopping Experience

BAB is a universal shopping cart that lets you add items from millions of online stores into ONE digital bag eliminating the chaos of endless open browsers tabs. Once users find items online that they want to purchase in the near or distant future, they can add it directly into their BAB app by copying the URL, or adding it directly from their share sheet. Users can then keep the item in the 'Parking Lot' or categorize it! Your BAB app can house as many lists as you need: kids christmas lists, bridal shower party decor, wedding outfits for the family, home dining room re-do, graduation party planning etc. By making your BABS you can budget, compare and share (with friends and family too!)

This product is the result of years of hard work, research, and innovation by our dedicated team. We believe it will revolutionize the future of the online shopping experience.” — Jenae Goodin

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Big Ass Bag” (BAB), a technology start-up founded in April 2022, announced the launch of its groundbreaking mobile shopping app today, available on iOS. This revolutionary offering will allow consumers the ability to add products from millions of online stores into one digital bag, removing the need for open browser tabs, and simplifying the online shopping experience."When I dreamt up BIG ASS BAG, it was all about giving moms a hand. Let's be real, women are the unofficial 'household procurement specialists'!", said Jenae Goodin, Founder and CEO. "I was tired of juggling 20 browser tabs every time I shopped online, and after chatting with a bunch of other women, I knew I wasn't alone. So here we are, with a solution that's by moms, for moms."The BAB Mobile App, with its user-friendly interface, robust functionality and exceptional customer support, is committed to delivering a superior experience for its users. BAB users currently have access to over a million online stores in the US.Key Features of the BAB Mobile App:o Users can add products from their browsers directly to their BAB app from millions of top online shopping stores/destinations.o Once their digital bag is filled, users have the ability to compare style, price, color, and any product feature by seeing it all in one place.o Users can create curated collections, allowing them to visualize and strategize purchases, keeping them within budget.o The BAB app "Parking Lot" will compile saved selections from the web that users can then categorize into BAB's as needed.o Users can collaborate and share lists with family, friends, co-workers etc. for gifts, party planning, holiday shopping etc.o Once it is time to purchase, users will be directed to the store's site to check out, allowing use of promo codes and tracking/return capabilities.Interested parties can learn more and sign up for updates on the “Big Ass Bag” website www.bigassbag.com The BAB Mobile app is available on iOS today.Download the BAB Mobile App here For media inquiries or further information, please contact:Jennifer Doyle Kenneyc.: 914.714.3355e.: jend@pr360global.comAbout “Big Ass Bag” (BAB)BAB provides convenience in the online shopping experience through a universal shopping cart that allows users to add products from millions of different stores in one place, a Big Ass Bag. Those making purchasing decisions can compare products, curate a collection, save selections, and share lists when shopping online.

“Big Ass Bag” (BAB) Launches Innovative Mobile App, Revolutionizing the Future of the Online Shopping Experience