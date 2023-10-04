The Diamond Oak to Participate in New York City Jewelry & Watch Show

The acclaimed Diamond Oak specialty of luxury diamond and high-end custom jewelry pieces will be part of New York’s dazzling big show.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with The Diamond Oak announced today the company will take part in New York City Jewelry & Watch Show.

“It is an exciting first, and a natural, perfect fit, for The Diamond Oak,” said Alon Mor, the internationally revered fine jewelry expert and Owner and Founder of the company.

With its superb international reputation for being a popular and distinguished source for fine jewelry, hard-to-find antique, vintage high-end custom jewelry, and must-have brands like Tiffany, Cartier, Bulgari, and Van Cleef & Arpels, The Diamond Oak----the iconic, fine jewelry specialists---will be excitingly on-display ‘with the world.’

For the first time, The Diamond Oak is taking part in the eighth edition of the huge New York City Jewelry & Watch Show on October 26-29, 2023.

“We are extremely proud,” says the enthusiastic Mor. “After all, my real value and purpose is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with a precious and meaningful gift cherished for a lifetime.

“It’s all about a legacy to future generations. So being part of this fabulous, big NYC Jewelry & Watch Show is a perfect fit for The Diamond Oak.”

Mostly because The Diamond Oak has earned a respected reputation for meeting the fine jewelry demands of a sophisticated clientele. The acclaimed Diamond Oak specialty ranges from luxury diamond ring offerings to antique and vintage selections, and a dazzling selection of high-end custom pieces.

In eight years, the New York City Jewelry & Watch Show has become a spectacular event and a rare shopping opportunity for jewelry lovers and trade buyers alike.

Including The Diamond Oak, the NYC Jewelry & Watch Show will feature over 100 vendors from around the world, presenting the finest jewelry and incomparable collections of antique, estate, modern, and contemporary jewelry, and watches.

“And it's open to the public!” Mor adds. “Typically, about half the transactions in the NYC Jewelry & Watch Show are dealer to dealer, so it is both a retail and a wholesale show.”

Look for The Diamond Oak jewelry experts in the NYC Jewelry & Watch Show booth #2006.

For more information about The Diamond Oak at the New York City Jewelry & Watch Show please visit thediamondoak.com/collections/all and https://nycjaws.com/

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It is one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

