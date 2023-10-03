Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,703 in the last 365 days.

Governor McKee Directs Flags Lowered in Honor of Fallen Rhode Island Marine

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee has directed U.S. and Rhode Island flags to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings in memory of active-duty Marine Gunnery Sergeant Andrew Clermont of Warwick, who passed away on September 20, 2023. The flags will remain at half-staff starting today, when he is received at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, and until sunset on the day of interment.

"GySgt. Clermont represented the very best of Rhode Island and America. He dedicated himself to preserving our ideals of freedom, liberty, and independence and was the true definition of a patriot," Governor McKee said. "All Rhode Islanders remain unwavering in our commitment to his loved ones, and we are thinking of them today and every day."

The Governor asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect.

Check the flag status at: governor.ri.gov.

###

You just read:

Governor McKee Directs Flags Lowered in Honor of Fallen Rhode Island Marine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more