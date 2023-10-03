D'Art Design Limited D’Art adds Bangladesh to its APAC portfolio

After expanding its footprint globally in the US, UK, UAE, Singapore, and Vietnam, D’Art is set to add Bangladesh to its APAC portfolio.

The alliance of Bangladesh and D'Art will contribute towards the country's exponential growth. This collaboration will enable the market to witness a new and improved meaning of possibilities.” — Rachhna, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator

BIJOY NAGAR, DHAKA , BANGLADESH, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bangladesh has weaved a glorious heritage after its independence, which has been remarkable and has created the foundation for a bright future for the country. Over time, the country expanded its economic roots to be known as a land of culture and creativity backed by strong political alliances.

Throughout the decades, the country proved resilient against the global economic catastrophes. This land of melting pot cultures took a turn for the better when women found their independence in the guise of credible loans, empowering them to stand on their feet and make their vision a reality. This vision has led to the rise of over three thousand readymade garment factories in Bangladesh today that have put women at the forefront.

The country is also regarded as one of the fastest-growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region. Equipped with government policies encouraging increased infrastructural development, allowing for higher trade and commerce development.

D’Art, a global experiential design agency, found its “make hay while the sun shines” moment by entering the land of Golden Bengal and found the perfect market to expand its creative intelligence. Somaditya Das, Lead-Material and Technology Innovation for D’Art says, "Witnessing the rising potential of Bangladesh has been monumental in attracting many global brands; expanding into the country had become a no-brainer business decision. Pushing boundaries with our global contractors, D’Art is poised to be part of a promising future with the current dynamics of the country.”

The design firm works with global energy leaders to develop sustainable and goal-driven strategies that help these firms achieve their global objectives. They ensure to do both primary and secondary research, both online and offline, and take into account international trends, thereby allowing for it to propose a strategy-based design that aims to maximize ROI.

The prolific growth of Bangladesh's textiles, readymade garments, e-commerce, tea processing, and pharmaceutical industries has significantly boosted the economy. The country has become a hot market for international brands. Through its global expansion strategy with major oil conglomerates, D'Art is able to bring in international best practices and quality standards to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience.

With its continuous efforts, Bangladesh has become home to more than 200 startups and is on the road to being honored as an upper-middle-income country. Its primary reason is the nation's active domestic middle class.

In this chaotically digitalized age, consumer behavior, value systems, and attitudes in Bangladesh are shifting rapidly. Like the youth of any other country, Bangladesh's young minds are naturally more inclined towards digital transactions and banking, which has resulted in the stupendous boom of this sector. This has also pushed the country to become the ninth-largest mobile market.

Asif Altaf, the Brand and Experience Strategist with D'Art, says, "The increase in disposable income of Bangladesh's affluent middle class has impacted the petroleum sector vastly, thereby driving growth. With the nation's biggest brands, distributors, and vendors, we are venturing into the market to serve the young generation. D'Art's foray into the petroleum sector will also bring global expertise ranging from design to international expertise in constructing fuel courts, allowing for implementing global standards and best practices in deploying petrol or diesel pumps."

Besides their commitment to the fuel industry in Bangladesh. D'Art Design Limited brings forth innovation in other retail sectors. The organization is always ready to adopt and implement new technological advancements in the industry for the stores to sustain their timeless elegance and be future-ready.

The company is set on delivering value and quality while also bringing the benefits of cost-effective strategies and deployment, resulting in savings for the Bangladesh economy and helping all sectors become more consumer-centric and tech-savvy.

Bangladesh’s thriving economy, supported by the government in the form of service-led policies, allows businesses from other markets to explore opportunities on its stable ground. With the vision to unearth opportunities in a new land paired with their creativity-led solutions, D’Art ventured into Bangladesh, intending to create better possibilities for the brand and the country.

The team of enthusiastic professionals express their artistic repertoire through designs. Connecting the dots of the brands they work with, the targeted research and analysis is something the design firm epitomizes.

D'Art has been preserving and forging memorable experiences that are enclosed in the minds. With an eye for detail, the agency has a quintessential ability to transform ideas into life.

About D'Art Design Limited

D'Art is an experiential design agency that has made a name for itself by utilizing research as the key to every part of its business. The design agency creates human-centric designs that convey the brand story, intending to drive foot traffic and convert regular people into brand followers. Hence providing value and demonstrable ROI that is provided time and time again.