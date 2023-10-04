Beacon Media Joins Forces with Smobler to Shape the Metaverse

Co-Founder Deepak Chopra aims to touch the lives of 1 billion people through ChopraVerse in The Sandbox

SINGAPORE, October 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beacon Media and its immersive economy division Mesmr are excited to announce their strategic alliance with Smobler , a partnership that marks a significant milestone by merging Beacon Media's commitment to transparency and innovative entertainment production and financing solutions with Smobler's expertise in creating immersive and interactive experiences in the Metaverse. Together, these purpose-driven businesses are harnessing emerging technologies to empower and inspire global audiences.The shared alignment in common values and goals, utilizing technology to shape societal narratives, challenge the status quo, and create a Metaverse For Good that drives positive societal change, promotes inclusivity, and challenges entrenched norms. Their joint vision of '1+1=11' embodies the concept of creating exponential value that benefits all.Manoj Narender Madnani, Co-founder and CEO of Beacon Media, emphasized, "When you come together for a cause that is bigger than you, the universe ensures alignment, allowing you to meet the right people who can execute and deliver with you, reaching as many people as possible to ensure global impact."Together, Beacon Media Mesmr and Smobler aim to pioneer Web 3-focused games, phygital experiences, and Metaverse innovations that bridge the gap between the real world and the Metaverse. This partnership will introduce groundbreaking avenues for immersive experiences, storytelling, education, and social impact, fueled by the fusion of Beacon Media's entertainment prowess and Smobler's Metaverse development expertise.Dr. Loretta Chen, Co-founder and CEO of Smobler, added, "If necessity is the mother of invention, complementary compatibility is the engine for its success and longevity. We are encouraged by the support of Animoca Brands The Sandbox , Dr Deepak Chopra, luminous personalities and established institutions united in a vision to co-create a Metaverse for Good powered by conscious capital and shared values."Beacon Media Mesmr and Smobler invite you to join them on this exciting journey to shape the future of the Metaverse. Together, they aim to create inclusive, engaging worlds that captivate audiences across the globe.About Beacon MediaBeacon Media, co-founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra and Manoj Narender Madnani, stands as a global media and entertainment powerhouse, propelled by a mission to revolutionize the industry through unwavering transparency. This commitment is actualized through pioneering approaches to entertainment financing and production, harmonized with seamless access to worldwide distribution networks.About SmoblerSmobler is a turnkey metaverse architect headquartered in Singapore with a strong emphasis on blockchain based gaming, event production and education. Smobler has created a suite of world’s first projects such as a metaverse wedding, the Tools of Rock concert venue and a disability park with SG Enable. It works with legacy brands such as Airbus, Carnegie Mellon, Mahindra, DBS, Starhub and also creates innovative projects such as Metaverse for Good, the inaugural cross chain project with Clay Nation and is curating a series of proprietary IPs such as 3VEREST, Cobbleland, Ichorium Wars and Aloha Surfer. Smobler is backed by The Sandbox and Brinc. For more information, please log on to www.smoblerstudios.com For media inquiries, please contact:Stephen OlsonBeacon Medias.olson@beaconmedia.global