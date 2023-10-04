Hoopla Launches Browser Extension to Give Smart Shoppers a New Way to Save

Hoopla is a cash back marketplace platform with 5,000+ brands and 50,000+ deals and now will automatically deliver savings while customers shop online.

NEW YORK, USA, October 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hoopla Doopla, Inc. today announced the launch of its new browser extension , a new smart way to save money shopping online. The extension is available for download on Chrome, Safari, Firefox and Microsoft Edge. With the Hoopla Browser Extension, shoppers have completely free access to daily cash back savings from over 5,000 stores and brands, in addition to more than 50,000 deals and discount codes.“Hoopla has always been unwavering in our core mission of simplifying savings for online shoppers.” said Tim Zeeb, CEO of Hoopla. “With the launch of the Hoopla Browser Extension, we have added another product to our suite of savings technology that will allow all Hoopla members to easily access the best deals, the most cash back and always active coupon codes, without getting in the way of their shopping experience.”Forbes says “Browser Extensions make online shopping easier and cheaper by helping you find the best prices on products without sifting through websites.” The Hoopla Extension is a must-have savings helper for all internet shoppers.The Hoopla Shopping Extension pops up on laptops or desktops to make savings easy to find and apply to their order. Hoopla members are able to shop on the websites of the brands and stores they normally would, and Hoopla will automatically fly out in the top right corner of the screen to deliver one-click activation for coupon codes, discounts and cash back. Further, the Extension is built with Automatic Coupon Technology, so when users are ready to checkout, it will instinctively find the best active coupon code with the most savings possible and apply it to the promo code section.“Many online commerce platforms are dedicated to the shopping experience, but we at Hoopla are laser focused on the savings experience.” said Ty Lifeset, CMO of Hoopla. “We take pride in being a Saving SaaS company that is committed to making every online shopper feel smarter by saving the most money possible in every online transaction. The Hoopla Browser Extension is the seamless way to save, a shopping wingman that delivers savings right to your cart and cash right in your pocket, every time.”The Hoopla Doopla Extension is connected to a member's Hoopla account to track all the cash back they've earned while shopping online, and then pays members cash every 90 days via PayPal or Venmo.Everyday consumers love using the Hoopla Browser Extension, but so do online Resellers . With constant cash back and maximum savings, Resellers can get many bulk purchases at or near wholesale prices. Hoopla Resellers experience higher margins and better profits than their peers, and with over 5,000 brands and stores to choose from, they never have to worry about having products in stock or supply chain challenges.“Being awesome at savings is a badge of pride and our members wear it well. Anybody can go from being just a pretty good online shopper to the smartest shopper on the internet. Just take 10 seconds and download the Hoopla Browser Extension. It’s really that simple.” said Tim Zeeb.The Hoopla Browser Extension is free to download and use. To learn more, visit the Hoopla Browser Extension page or go to the Chrome Web Store or any browser web store and search “Hoopla”.About HooplaHoopla is one of the fastest growing cash back marketplaces with over 5,000 brands and over 50,000 deals. The savings SaaS company is a leader in simplifying shopping and savings experiences with technology that makes access to deals, coupon codes and cash back easier to integrate and simpler to shop. Hoopla empowers brands with millions of dollars in incremental revenue every year through a proprietary platform of savings products.

Hoopla: the smartest way to shop, save and get cash back.