Women’s Foundation of the South Announces Celebrity Presenters for Annual Fundraising Event “Crescendeaux”

Notable Talent Unveiled for High-Profile, Multi-Faceted 2nd Annual Fundraising Event

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneering nonprofit organization Women’s Foundation of the South (WFS), founded by women of color to work on behalf of women and girls of color in the South, proved its effectiveness and impact in its successful inaugural year – and demonstrated just how strong the need is in this country’s 13 Southern states. To commemorate the robust launch of its third fiscal year, and to raise money for its urgently needed programming and initiatives, WFS is holding its second annual fundraising event – a multi-dimensional evening that, like last year, is sure to resonate with its constituents, guests, and the greater community at large.

Crescendeaux: A Carnivale of Culture will take place on Saturday, November 4, at the iconic Orpheum Theater in New Orleans. Anchored by a luminous fashion show, Crescendeaux will feature Southern designers, style boutiques, and illuminate the splendor of Southern women of color in all hues, body types, and full gender expression. Celebrity hosts and performers include Uptown Angela, DJ Legatron, and Teryl Lynn Foxx. The event kicks off with a VIP reception at 6pm CT, and doors open at 7pm CT for the fashion show, which will feature an array of women-of-color Southern designers. Hand-crafted cocktails, mocktails, and culinary treats will be served and enjoyed. After the fashion show, a festive after-glow party concludes the evening.

Sponsorship opportunities are available now; organizations interested in event sponsorship opportunities can contact Kysha Brown at kysha@womensfoundationsouth.org , 504-300-8403. Sponsors will join a distinguished group of corporations, civic groups, foundations, and individual supporters.

All proceeds from Crescendeaux will benefit the vital work of the Women’s Foundation of the South to build the health, wealth, and power of women and girls of color in the South. WFS raises money and invests it in nonprofits and businesses across 13 states as the only permanent foundation dedicated to centering and investing in the collective health, wealth, and power of Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and Asian women and girls across the entire American South.

We invest in women of color (WOC) because we know that when WOC-led organizations and businesses are well capitalized, they facilitate more just policies, hire more people of color, generate wealth in their communities, and conduct relevant and effective programs that create the conditions necessary for everyone to prosper.