Next Day Access Tampa, New Franchise Location

Next Day Access Continues to Grow: New Location in Tampa, Florida is Now Open

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Day Access is pleased to announce its new location in Tampa, Florida. This is the second franchise location in the state. The Next Day Access Tampa franchise, a provider of residential and commercial accessibility and mobility products, is owned by Josh Kearns.

“I’m most excited to serve the community here in Tampa, bringing back freedom and accessibility to those most in need,” said Kearns, Owner of Next Day Access Tampa. “I chose Next Day Access because of its national recognition, strong business strategy, and the solutions to help regain independence.”

Josh is dedicated to serving underserved communities and giving back. He became involved in wheelchair rugby in 2010, where he refereed in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, and currently referees across the United States and the world. Through refereeing, he wanted to pursue further with his passion for helping individuals with mobility impairments. Prior to opening his own business, Josh worked for Greentech Renewables as the Director of Operations in Florida for four years. He previously worked as a Division Credit Manager in Maine for seven years with CED, helping small businesses with risk management and cash flow.

Next Day Access Tampa will focus on providing accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages across Tampa and surrounding areas. They sell, deliver, and install accessibility and mobility products, such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars, vehicle lifts, and more.

To learn more about Next Day Access Tampa, contact their team at 813-859-6919 or visit nextdayaccess.com/tampa-fl

About Next Day Access
Next Day Access is a local provider of accessibility and mobility solutions for homes and commercial businesses. With franchise locations across the United States and Canada, their goal is to help aging loved ones and people with limited mobility and disabilities live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. Learn more by visiting nextdayaccess.com.

