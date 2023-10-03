Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,718 in the last 365 days.

Wine Guardian CAD Drawings Available on Website

Wine Guardian Ducted CAD

Wine Guardian Ducted CAD

NORTH SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine Guardian, the leader in wine cellar cooling technology, has made computer-aided design (CAD) drawings of their line of wine cellar cooling units and humidifiers available for download on their website.

The CAD drawings are offered in both DWG and PDF formats. With these files, contractors can review the dimensions and specifications of the Wine Guardian units. These 3D visual representations are intended to help visualize how the unit would be installed in the final build of the wine cellar, aiding in design decisions, optimizing space utilization, and improving workflow efficiencies, all to ensure the satisfaction of their clients.

The CAD files can be found on the Resources and Owner Manuals page on the Wine Guardian website. On the page, search for the name of the product you’re interested in and then click the drop-down arrow to see all available documents. These files are also available for download on all of cooling unit and humidifier product shop pages under the Documents and Resources tab.

Richard Bailey
Wine Guardian
+1 800-825-3268
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Wine Guardian CAD Drawings Available on Website

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more