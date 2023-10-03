Submit Release
Teradata and UiPath Partner to Help Organizations Automate Insights for ESG Initiatives

According to a new press release, UiPath and Teradata have announced a partnership aimed at helping enterprises automate complex data applications directly at the source. This collaboration is particularly focused on harnessing data for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. By combining UiPath’s automation capabilities with Teradata’s analytics and AI expertise, the two companies aim […]

