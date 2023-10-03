Submit Release
Ukraine: Mykolaiv gets five emergency vehicles from Ukraine Energy Support Fund

In anticipation of the 2023-2024 heating season, the Mykolaiv Central Heat and Power Plant of Ukraine was equipped with five emergency vehicles provided by the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission. It provides financial and in-kind assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks. 

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the emergency vehicles will empower the power plant’s emergency workers to rapidly address network disruptions, ensuring consistent heat and energy distribution.

“This machinery is vital for urgent repairs of infrastructure damaged by attacks and for prompt response to potential missile strikes. Beyond Mykolaiv CHP’s operations, it will play a central role in restoring electricity and heat to the wider Mykolaiv community,” said Dmitriy Miroshnichenko, the Director of Mykolaiv CHPP. 

According to the Energy Community Secretariat, the constant shelling in the area has caused significant damage to heating networks and transport infrastructure.

