All-in-one support for SMBs: Business Innovation Group launches comprehensive legal, digital and accounting solution

VERNIER, SWITZERLAND, October 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Innovation Group was founded in Switzerland with the aim to create a future where small business owners can confidently use digital tools that meet their specific needs and capabilities.Understanding the diverse needs of businesses across different industries, sizes, ages, business models, and goals, the Business Innovation Group has consolidated all its products into BIG Start.“Our goal at BIG Start is to make cutting-edge digital solutions available to small and medium-sized businesses, without the high costs and risks that often accompany these technologies”.Business Innovation Group has created a package that includes three key offerings, each designed to address critical business requirements and ensure the needed security level:Legal Start component provides SMBs with the ability to create legal documents using more than 1,000 templates designed by qualified lawyers. Thanks to their user-friendly platform, you can create valid contracts in a few clicks.INBOX Start component offers accurate document processing during which you can upload the needed document and get your information organized in handy for accounting tables.Digital Start component supplies business owners with a single platform for managing their teamwork. The functionality goes far beyond just a workspace and has also some additional options that include business email creation, getting a unique domain, etc."We are thrilled to introduce BIG Start to the European market," said Alexey Chubatyuk, Founder of "Business Innovation Group". "Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we believe that providing them with easy access to innovative digital solutions is crucial for their growth and success. BIG Start empowers SMBs to harness the power of technology, enabling them to thrive in the digital economy."For more information about BIG Start and to take advantage of this groundbreaking package, visit https://bigstart.ch or contact pr@biguniverse.chAbout Business Innovation GroupBusiness Innovation Group is a provider of cutting-edge digital solutions that enable small businesses to have the same access to data analytics and information as big corporations. They are sure that you don’t need big capital investments or long implementation time once you apply digitalized and automated approach.

