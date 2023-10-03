Daniel Masters joins Agility EOR as Finance and Operations Director

Daniel Masters, Finance and Operations Director Agility EOR Senior Leadership Team

With over ten years’ experience in the industry, Daniel brings an extensive knowledge of global payroll and international financial processes and regulations.

Daniel’s expertise and dedication will drive our operational excellence to new heights. His arrival is a significant step in our journey, as we look forward to achieving even greater success.” — Agility EOR Co-Founder & HR Director, Scott Winter

UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to welcome our newly appointed Finance & Operations Director, Daniel Masters to Agility EOR.

With over ten years’ experience in the industry, Daniel brings an extensive knowledge of global payroll and international financial processes and regulations.

Be it managing and overseeing the payroll across multiple countries or coaching his son’s football team, Daniel prides himself on his pragmatic approach and is renowned for his cool, calm demeanour in the face of demanding situations.

Over the years, Daniel has nurtured and mentored a number of budding payroll professionals and is noted for his integrity and approachability. He will always make time for employees, clients and colleagues – an admirable quality that he has demonstrated throughout his career.

No problem too big or too small – Daniel embraces each challenge he encounters with an unwavering determination to not only get the job done but to do it well.

Daniel’s work ethic is precisely what makes him the perfect fit for Agility EOR.

“It’s not just the knowledge and experience he brings, it’s that he shares our beliefs about what constitutes an exceptional EOR service“, adds Co-Founder and Sales Director, Sam Barnes.

In our exclusive, introductory interview with Daniel, we take the opportunity to get to know more about him professionally and personally and his motivations for joining Agility EOR.

So, Daniel, a huge welcome to Agility EOR. Can you start by telling us a bit about yourself?

"Husband, father of 3 and a dog owner – and if I had to pick my favourite it would be the dog. This is a joke – of course – or is it? I love all sports and like to stay relatively fit (is this starting to sound a bit speed daterish?) I also coach my son’s football team and have done since he was very small. I am proud that they are probably the best team in the area but, more importantly, such nice, well-mannered boys. It is hard mentally being a coach and coaching your son. They are always first to arrive, last to leave, get the hardest treatment as you expect a certain standard from them but it is so rewarding and it actually creates a great bond between us. So, my weekends consist of: football in the morning; taking my daughter to dance straight after and then, hopefully, sit down with a cup of tea at around 3! I moan but I wouldn’t ever change it!"

What skills do you think you will bring to the Agility team?

"I have worked within the PEO/EOR/Global Mobility space for over 10 years now and carry a wealth of experience in this sector, even dubbed at my a previous role as “Mr EOR” for being the go-to guy in the company. My experience from working in the industry at probably the biggest provider and, prior to that, the best. I have been mentored by some incredible people at the original Employer of Record in the UK and this has helped me grow to be who I am today."

What are you most looking forward to about your new role?

"The challenge in front of me is huge, but I am certain we will succeed. I have set personal milestones for the company and ticking each one off is going to feel so good."

What do you think sets Agility aside from other EOR providers?

"Doing the right thing: human to human. The industry is becoming so competitive and a race to be the biggest and take the biggest market share. Agility EoR will be honest, reliable and personable to all our clients regardless of the conversation. We will not let you interact with a chatbot, or an email sent to you through ChatGPT. We will be real experts in the field that clients have access to."

Aside from work, what gets you up in the morning?

"I am going to be one of those people and say I am a morning person – I am in the 5am club. I get to the gym, get back home to make sure there is coffee ready for my wife and breakfast ready for the children. I enjoy being around them, they are what inspire me to do better every day."

After a busy week at work, how do you like to relax?

"Beer or wine – whichever is closest."

And finally, can you tell us one surprising fact about yourself?

"I played Mary, in Hocus Pocus, in a school play and my mum thought I was the tree throughout!"

A superb asset to Agility EOR, we can’t wait to introduce Daniel to our employees, clients and partners.

About Agility EOR

Agility EOR is an Employer of Record providing services across the globe. The company is the human face of EOR and is dedicated to providing an exceptional level of service to its clients.

For more information about Agility EOR, please visit www.agilityeor.com.