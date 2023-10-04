Frozen Vegetables Market Share, Size, Overview by Demand and Forecast to 2025 | AMR

Frozen Vegetables Market

Hectic lifestyle and increase in need for convenience food drive the growth of the market and help increase the frozen vegetable market size.

Rise in consumption of frozen vegetables by QSRs, and advancements in freezing technologies are expected to propel the growth of the global frozen vegetable market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Frozen Vegetable Market was pegged at $26.48 billion in 2017 and is projected to garner $38.84 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Growth of retail network in developing countries, rise in participation of females in the workforce, and increased consumption of frozen vegetables by QSRs have boosted the growth of the global frozen vegetable market.

The corn segment dominated the global frozen vegetables market in 2017 and is expected to maintain the dominance throughout the forecast period. Frozen vegetables are products that can be stored and used over a long period of time. The freezing procedure preserves vegetables for an extended time period without any preservatives and prevents microbial growth that may cause food decomposition. The ability to preserve food by freezing has enabled producers to make their products available to consumers anywhere across the globe. Although being seasonal, vegetables such as asparagus, broccoli, green peas, mushrooms, spinach, corn, and green beans can be made available to consumers in all seasons by freezing them.

The global frozen vegetable market is divided on the basis of product, end user, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into asparagus, broccoli, green peas, mushrooms, spinach, corn, green beans, and others. The corn segment dominated the market in 2017, contributing nearly one-third of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into discounters, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and others. The supermarket/ hypermarket segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.1% through 2025. Moreover, the segment held lion’s share in 2017, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market.

By end user, the retail customer segment dominated the frozen vegetables market in 2017. This was attributed to immediate gratification and availability of several options of trail before purchase. The food service industry is expected to witness a moderate growth rate of 4.7% during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of fast-food outlets and QSRs all around the world.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

In 2017, the corn segment garnered the highest share in the frozen vegetables market, owing to easy availability of corn all over the world and high application of corn & corn-based food items in quick service restaurants (QSRs) and other food outlets. However, the broccoli segment is expected to witness the substantial growth with CAGR of 7.1% throughout the frozen vegetables market forecast period, due to rise in the trend of health and fitness among consumers worldwide.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

In terms of value, Europe and North America collectively contributed over half of the global market share in the frozen vegetables market in 2017. The key players profiled in the report include Aryzta AG, General Mills Inc., Kraft Foods Group Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Europastry S.A., JBS S.A., Kellogg Company, Nestle S.A., and Flower Foods.

The other key market players (not profiled in this report) are Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Ardo N.V., Arena Agroindustrie Alimentari SPA, Bellisio Foods, Inc., Bonduelle SCA, Conagra Foods, Inc., Findus Group., Goya Foods, Inc., H.J. Heinz Company, and Iceland Foods Ltd.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment dominated the market in 2017, due the fact that these retail formats provide an augmented shopping experience. Moreover, they offer a one-stop solution to a number of shopping needs, which boosts their popularity across the globe. The others segment which includes convenience stores, and mom & pop stores, and is expected to witness steady growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of convenience stores. In addition, convenience stores and mom & pop stores are located near residential areas and require less efforts purchasing goods. This ease of purchase adds to the popularity of others segment, thus acting as a key driver of the global frozen vegetables market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current frozen vegetables market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier‐buyer network.

In-depth analysis on the frozen vegetables market size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing frozen vegetables market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

