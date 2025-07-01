Chip Antenna Market Expected to Hit $5.3 Billion by 2031, Registers Steady 14.3% CAGR From 2021-2031

Chip Antenna Market

The global chip antenna market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $5.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The LTCC chip segment was the highest revenue contributor to the chip antenna market size and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.01%.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Chip Antenna Market , by Type (LTCC Chip, Dielectric Chip Antenna), by Application (WLAN/Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Dual Band/Multi Band, GPS/GNSS), by End User (Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 – 2031.” The chip antenna market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Request Sample Copy of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12161 A chip antenna is a quarter wave monopole antenna that works with a printed circuit board (PCB) ground plane to form a dipole system. RF chip antenna is one of the most important components of the radiofrequency system. The right type of antenna maximizes the system’s performance, and is cost-efficient and can make the equipment size compact. On the other hand, Bluetooth chip antenna is smaller as compared to the other type of antenna. The chip antennas are popular in the global market because of their high-frequency range. These are perfect for devices, for example, mobile phones and routers. The Chip antennas support frequencies below 1GHz and take a limited size as compared to the other type of antenna. Chip antenna, with the assistance of cell associations, can be utilized to help with observing and resource following in medical services and moving a lot of information.Consumer electronics devices such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, wearables, tablets, gaming consoles, and other peripheral devices use embedded antenna systems for wireless applications, such as LPWan, Wi-Fi, and GPS. In several countries, the increasing use of consumer electronics, such as smartphones and laptops, is mainly attributed to rising disposable income, increasing population, and growing internet penetration. Rise in advancements in smartphone technologies and increase in digitalization propel the growth of the embedded antenna system market. In addition, the expanding popularity of Bluetooth drives the demand for consumer electronics such as headsets, smartphones, wearables, and game consoles. These factors boost the chip antenna market growth.The chip antenna market is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period, owing to the emergence of the internet of things (IoT) and machine-to-machine interfaces in different verticals of businesses. The rapid increase in the number of connected devices and growing inclination toward high-speed internet connectivity is fueling the adoption of 5G networks. Technological advancements in wireless communications, such as long-term evolution (LTE), enhanced mobility, and mobile data traffic surge, are driving the penetration of 5G technology. The surge in penetration of 5G network is acting as a major driver influencing the growth of the chip antenna market.However, lack of skilled employees and high construction and maintenance costs for the infrastructure required to support flat panel antennas are projected to hinder the chip antenna market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand for low-power wide-area (LPWA) networks in IoT applications are key factors driving the growth of the chip antenna market.The chip antenna market is segmented into Type, Application and End User.By type, the market is divided into LTCC chip and dielectric chip antenna. The LTCC chip segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021.By application, the market is divided into WLAN/Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual band/multi band and GPS/GNSS. The Bluetooth segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/207435014af0c831f82012d3853891df By end user, the market is analyzed across automotive, healthcare, telecommunication, consumer electronics and others. The telecommunication segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021.Region wise, the embedded antenna system market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).The chip antenna industry key players profiled in the report include Johanson Technology, Inc., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Antenova Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Taoglas, Sunlord, YAGEO Group, Partron Co., ltd, Pulse Electronics and Ignion. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the chip antenna market.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the chip antenna market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing chip antenna market opportunity.• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.• In-depth analysis of the chip antenna market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global chip antenna industry trends, key players, market segments, application areas, chip antenna market forecast and market growth strategies.Reasons to Buy This Chip Antenna Market Report:• Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.• Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.• Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.• Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.• Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.• Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.• Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.Enquiry About Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12161 Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Semiconductor and Electronics Domain:➢ Fluid Sensors Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030➢ EO/IR Gimbal Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030➢ Wireless Charging Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027➢ Wafer Level Packaging Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030➢ Ground Penetrating Radar Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030➢ Collision Avoidance System Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030➢ Transparent Conductive Films Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030➢ System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

