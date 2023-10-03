6WIND Takes Its Virtualized Networking Solutions Global, Showcasing at 3 Upcoming Industry Events
EINPresswire.com/ -- 6WIND, a leading green-tech networking software company specializing in high-performance virtualized and cloud-native network solutions, is excited to announce its presence at 3 major industry events across the globe in October. These events present an excellent opportunity for attendees to meet with 6WIND's experts and explore the company's cutting-edge virtualized networking solutions.
The three events where 6WIND will be featured are:
1. SCTE Cable Tec Expo - https://expo.scte.org/
- Location: Denver, USA
- Date: October 16-19, 2023
- Booth: Visit us at Booth #1164
2. Network X - https://networkxevent.com/
- Location: Paris, France
- Date: October 24-26, 2023
- Booth: Visit us at Booth #F11
3. IMC India - https://www.indiamobilecongress.com/
- Location: India
- Date: October 27-29, 2023
- Booth: Visit us at Booth #4-57
6WIND is renowned for its innovative virtualized networking solutions, which empower organizations to achieve unparalleled performance, agility, and cost-efficiency in their network infrastructures. By attending these events, 6WIND aims to connect with industry professionals, share its expertise, and demonstrate its state-of-the-art solutions.
Visitors to 6WIND's booths will have the opportunity to:
- Engage with 6WIND's team of experts and gain insights into the latest trends in virtualized networking.
- Discuss how 6WIND's technology can address specific networking challenges and enhance their network operations.
"We are thrilled to participate in these prominent industry events, which offer a unique platform for networking professionals to explore our virtualized networking solutions," said Neelam Bahal, VP Marketing at 6WIND. "Our team is excited to engage with attendees, share our knowledge, and demonstrate how our VSR software solutions can transform network infrastructures worldwide."
Whether you are attending the SCTE Cable Tec Expo in Denver, Network X in Paris, or IMC India in India, make sure to visit 6WIND's booth to discover how their virtualized networking software solutions can revolutionize your network operations.
For more information about 6WIND events, visit https://www.6wind.com/events/
The 6WIND VSR Product Suite; vPE, vCSR, vSecGW, vCGNAT, vBR, vFW & vCPE, has proven its energy-saving capabilities and its impact on reducing the carbon footprint. These solutions deploy in bare metal, virtualized, or cloud-native, and deliver high performance, security, scalability, flexibility, openness, and agility to global CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises.
About 6WIND
6WIND is a leading Green Tech company that specializes in delivering Virtualized & Cloud-Native networking software. The company is globally recognized as the leading provider of Virtual Service Router software solutions.
6WIND software solutions are deployed by CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises worldwide, enabling them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable 5G, SD WAN, and IoT networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases.
6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris – France, Santa Clara, CA – USA and Singapore.
Neelam Bahal
The three events where 6WIND will be featured are:
1. SCTE Cable Tec Expo - https://expo.scte.org/
- Location: Denver, USA
- Date: October 16-19, 2023
- Booth: Visit us at Booth #1164
2. Network X - https://networkxevent.com/
- Location: Paris, France
- Date: October 24-26, 2023
- Booth: Visit us at Booth #F11
3. IMC India - https://www.indiamobilecongress.com/
- Location: India
- Date: October 27-29, 2023
- Booth: Visit us at Booth #4-57
6WIND is renowned for its innovative virtualized networking solutions, which empower organizations to achieve unparalleled performance, agility, and cost-efficiency in their network infrastructures. By attending these events, 6WIND aims to connect with industry professionals, share its expertise, and demonstrate its state-of-the-art solutions.
Visitors to 6WIND's booths will have the opportunity to:
- Engage with 6WIND's team of experts and gain insights into the latest trends in virtualized networking.
- Discuss how 6WIND's technology can address specific networking challenges and enhance their network operations.
"We are thrilled to participate in these prominent industry events, which offer a unique platform for networking professionals to explore our virtualized networking solutions," said Neelam Bahal, VP Marketing at 6WIND. "Our team is excited to engage with attendees, share our knowledge, and demonstrate how our VSR software solutions can transform network infrastructures worldwide."
Whether you are attending the SCTE Cable Tec Expo in Denver, Network X in Paris, or IMC India in India, make sure to visit 6WIND's booth to discover how their virtualized networking software solutions can revolutionize your network operations.
For more information about 6WIND events, visit https://www.6wind.com/events/
The 6WIND VSR Product Suite; vPE, vCSR, vSecGW, vCGNAT, vBR, vFW & vCPE, has proven its energy-saving capabilities and its impact on reducing the carbon footprint. These solutions deploy in bare metal, virtualized, or cloud-native, and deliver high performance, security, scalability, flexibility, openness, and agility to global CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises.
About 6WIND
6WIND is a leading Green Tech company that specializes in delivering Virtualized & Cloud-Native networking software. The company is globally recognized as the leading provider of Virtual Service Router software solutions.
6WIND software solutions are deployed by CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises worldwide, enabling them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable 5G, SD WAN, and IoT networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases.
6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris – France, Santa Clara, CA – USA and Singapore.
Neelam Bahal
6WIND
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
6WIND Virtual Service Router Software Solutions