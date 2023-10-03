Submit Release
First EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Kyiv: Borrell proposes €5 billion military aid package for Ukraine 

EU High Representative Josep Borrell has proposed a new bilateral multi-annual package for Ukraine under the European Peace Facility (EPF) of up to €5 billion for next year. 

Borrell made the proposal at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv on 2 October. Borrell called the meeting “historic” because it was the first time it was held outside the EU, in a candidate country, and in a country at war.

“I hope that we can reach an agreement before the end of the year when the Member States have to agree on the review of the Multiannual Financial Framework,” Borrel said after the ministerial meeting.

He also said that the EU was continuing to train Ukrainian soldiers. “The target today is to train 40,000 [soldiers] in the upcoming months, and this includes specialised training for fighter jets’ pilots,” Borrel said. 

The EU is also working to strengthen cooperation between the European and Ukrainian defence industries, he said, adding that an “important meeting” had recently taken place in Kyiv.

In addition, the EU will continue to work on resilience building, cyber defence and defence against hybrid threats such as disinformation, as well as on developing common strategic communication.

