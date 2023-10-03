DNS Firewall Market to Reach USD 785.1 Million by 2032 | In-depth analysis of the current trends and future estimations.

DNS Firewall Market

The key factors that drive the growth of the domain name system firewall market include increase in cyber security threats.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “DNS firewall Market Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud, and Virtual Appliances) End User (DNS Providers, Domain Name Registrars, Enterprises, Website Hosts, and Service Providers) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Media and Entertainment, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare, Government, Education, and Others)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032”. According to the report, the global DNS firewall industry generated $151.6 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $785.1 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Rise in implementation of BYOD policy and rise in adoption of Internet of things, drive the growth of the DNS firewall market. However, high dependency on IT infrastructure, and high capital investment is expected to hamper market growth. Nevertheless, use of cloud-based technology in DNS firewall is anticipated to provide lucrative development opportunities for the DNS firewall market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 scenario:

➢ The COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in cyberattacks as cybercriminals sought to exploit the vulnerabilities exposed by the sudden shift to remote work and increased online activity. This surge in cyber threats, including DNS-based attacks, has driven up the demand for DNS firewall solutions.

➢ Overall, the pandemic accelerated the migration of IT resources to the cloud. As organizations transitioned to cloud-based services and infrastructure, the need for DNS security solutions, particularly cloud-based DNS firewalls, increased. These solutions provided scalable and flexible protection for cloud-based assets. Therefore, COVID-19 had a positive impact on the domain name system firewall market.

A DNS firewall serves as a protective measure to prevent users from accessing malicious websites, thereby safeguarding computer systems and networks from potential malware infections. Administrators can also employ firewall configurations to restrict access to websites that are not suitable for employees. The operation of a DNS firewall revolves around the filtration of traffic traveling through DNS endpoints. In this filtration process, all traffic is scrutinized against predefined rules and policies. If the firewall detects that the traffic breaches any of these established policies or rules, it will proceed to block the corresponding web request.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global DNS firewall market revenue and is espected to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth is attributed to the growing on-premises DNS firewall solutions are incorporating advanced threat detection technologies, such as machine learning and behavioral analytics, to enhance their security capabilities. However, the virtual appliance segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.4% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the fact that virtual appliances are being designed to seamlessly integrate with cloud-native environments. This trend is driven by the widespread adoption of cloud services and the need to secure DNS traffic in hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures.

Based on end user, the enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global DNS firewall market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, because enterprises are embracing zero trust network access principles, necessitating the integration of DNS security into their ZTNA architectures. DNS firewalls are used to enforce strict access controls for DNS traffic, aligning with the ZTNA approach. However, the domain name registrars’ segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the fact that registrars are implementing enhanced security measures to protect against domain hijacking attempts. This includes multi-factor authentication (MFA) and domain locking features to ensure the integrity of registered domains.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global DNS firewall revenue. This is because registrars are implementing enhanced security measures to protect against domain hijacking attempts. This includes multi-factor authentication (MFA) and domain locking features to ensure the integrity of registered domains. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.5% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that demand for managed DNS security services is growing in the Asia-Pacific region. Many organizations prefer outsourcing DNS security to specialized providers to enhance their security posture while focusing on core business operations.

Key players in the industry:

➢ IBM

➢ EfficientIP

➢ Comodo Group Inc.

➢ Allied Telesis Inc.

➢ Digicert, Inc.

➢ Cisco Systems Inc.

➢ BlueCat Networks

➢ Cloudflare, Inc.

➢ F5, Inc.

➢ Infoblox

