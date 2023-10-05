Azoteq inks representative agreement with Rathsburg Associates

Azoteq brings on Rathsburg Associates.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azoteq, a pioneer in sensor fusion, today announced the appointment of a new Manufacturer’s Representative covering the North Central United States.

In a further expansion of Azoteq’s United States footprint, the well-established and experienced Rathsburg Associates Inc. is brought on board to assist in expanding the North Central United States electronics market. Rathsburg brings over 60 years of experience in the industry and is perfectly poised to serve Azoteq’s focus markets. Their leading-edge semiconductor lines also provide a complementary and synergistic portfolio that is poised to assist Azoteq on day one. “Having a deeply rooted partner like Rathsburg Associates in the United States, significantly strengthens Azoteq’s presence in this important region,” said Jean Viljoen, Azoteq’s VP of Marketing.

“Rathsburg is extremely excited to partner with Azoteq to enhance our existing product offerings. The multi-sensor technologies will continue to embed us into the heart of customer designs. Our team is eager to bring an increased focus to the Azoteq brand and technology in the North Central US,” said Amy Rathsburg, President of Rathsburg.

About Rathsburg Associates

With over 60 years of experience in innovation and service, Rathsburg is a leading Manufacturer’s Representative of electronic components in the North Central area of the United States. One of the largest and most professional firms in the industry, their company’s hallmark is to provide first-class sales service. Their professionalism is produced by their continued commitment to excellence, by employing degreed and highly trained salespeople, and by utilizing leading-edge technology.

Rathsburg’s product line portfolio is tailored to provide a synergistic group of the highest quality, blue chip suppliers of electronic components and assemblies to the OEM customer throughout their territory. The market segments that they serve range from Consumer and IOT to Industrial, Medical, and Telecom; fulfilling through direct, distribution, and VAR/VAD channels.

https://www.rathsburg.com/

About Azoteq

Azoteq (www.azoteq.com) is a pioneer in multi-sensor technologies. With two decades of capacitive-sensing experience, the sensor offering has now been expanded to include ProxFusion® multi-sensor technologies on single ICs. The first generation of ProxFusion® offers capacitive, Hall-effect, and inductive sensing. Azoteq has design and manufacturing centers in South Africa and China, and sales offices and distributors in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and the USA.

