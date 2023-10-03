Innovatrics Unveils Video Injection Attack Detection to Combat Deepfakes and Synthetic ID Fraud at Identity Week America

Video Injection Attack Detection Banner

Innovatrics, a global leader in biometric technology, announces its Video Injection Attack Detection technology in the ongoing battle against identity fraud.

Innovatrics' advanced algorithms can now secure the camera used during identity verification, preventing video injection spoofs and man-in-the-middle attacks.”
— Daniel Ferak, Innovatrics Business Unit Director
BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the digital landscape evolves, the ever-growing threats of deep fakes and synthetic identity fraud demand innovative solutions. Innovatrics, a global leader in biometric technology, is proud to introduce its Video Injection Attack Detection technology, a pivotal advancement in the ongoing battle against identity fraud.

According to an ID Analytics study, synthetic identity fraud constitutes a staggering 80-85% of all identity fraud, with the volume of incidents surging by 132% in 2022. Furthermore, the incidence of deepfake fraud in North America more than doubled from 2022 to Q1 2023. These alarming statistics underscore the urgent need for robust measures to protect individuals and organizations from these fraudulent activities.

“In response to this growing threat, Innovatrics' Video Injection Attack Detection is an essential feature of our remote identity verification solution. Our state-of-the-art technology stack employs biometric face verification, comparing a user's selfie with their ID portrait, while simultaneously ensuring liveness detection to confirm the user's presence during the process,” explains Daniel Ferak, Innovatrics Business Unit Director. “Recognizing the rising use of video injection spoof attacks by fraudsters, Innovatrics' advanced algorithms can now secure the camera used during identity verification, preventing video injection spoofs and man-in-the-middle attacks, “ he adds.

The client-side capture component of the Video Injection Attack Detection system not only acquires video frames but also captures crucial camera details, encrypting the data for server-side evaluation. With the capability to differentiate genuine physical cameras from fraudulent video injections, integrators, service providers and end users can enhance security during remote identity verification processes.

Innovatrics will be showcasing its Video Injection Attack Detection at the upcoming Identity Week America 2023, set to take place on October 3-4 in Washington D.C. Don't miss this opportunity to meet the Innovatrics team at booth no. 526 and take part in their engaging presentation tackling deepfakes prevention.

Jan Zaborsky
Innovatrics
+421 903 322 872
jan.zaborsky@innovatrics.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Innovatrics Unveils Video Injection Attack Detection to Combat Deepfakes and Synthetic ID Fraud at Identity Week America

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jan Zaborsky
Innovatrics
+421 903 322 872 jan.zaborsky@innovatrics.com
Company/Organization
Innovatrics
Pri vinohradoch 82
Bratislava, 83106
Slovakia
+421 903 322 872
Visit Newsroom
About

Innovatrics is an independent, trusted partner for biometric identity management technology. To date, the company has successfully completed over 500 projects in 80 countries, with over a billion people having been biometrically processed using Innovatrics solutions. Combined with an innovative approach and proactive customer care, Innovatrics empowers organizations around the world to integrate or build powerful and flexible biometric identification solutions quickly and easily. Learn more about Innovatrics on the Web, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Innovatrics

More From This Author
Innovatrics Unveils Video Injection Attack Detection to Combat Deepfakes and Synthetic ID Fraud at Identity Week America
Veridos Announces Innovatrics as Strategic Partner for Advanced DNA ID Verification
Innovatrics Facial Recognition on the Edge Enables Advanced Video Processing Even in Remote Areas
View All Stories From This Author