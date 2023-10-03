America's Best-selling Business Plan Guide Gets Powerful Update: "Successful Business Plan: Secrets & Strategies"
The Definitive Guide to Business Success for 30 years has just been updated to meet the needs of today's entrepreneurs. Used by over 2 million business owners.
User-friendly and exhaustive. Highly recommended. Abrams’ book works because she tirelessly researched the subject. Most books on entrepreneurship aren’t worth a dime... Abrams’ [is an] exception”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wait is over for aspiring entrepreneurs and seasoned business leaders seeking to unlock the keys to success.
PlanningShop is excited to announce the release of the eighth edition of the iconic Successful Business Plan: Secrets & Strategies, the unparalleled guide that’s transformed over two million lives and businesses. This latest edition solidifies its position as the number one best-selling business plan guide of all time, offering a dynamic array of new features and updated content to meet the ever-evolving demands of the modern business landscape.
Renowned for its comprehensive approach and user-friendly layout, Successful Business Plan: Secrets & Strategies has empowered entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts across the nation for decades. This essential step-by-step guide is an indispensable companion for anyone launching or expanding a business, a fact affirmed by its use in over 1000 business schools and its inclusion as one of the 100 best business strategy books of all time.
Key Features that Propel Success:
• Strategic Business Development: A renewed emphasis on strategic planning equips readers with the insights needed to navigate today's competitive markets with finesse.
• Real-World Wisdom: Gain exclusive access to pearls of wisdom from business luminaries who have scaled remarkable heights, providing actionable advice for success.
• Guided Planning: Over 100 meticulously crafted worksheets lead readers through each planning stage, ensuring no detail is overlooked.
• Comprehensive Sample Business Plan: Witness theory in action with a complete sample business plan that encapsulates the essential elements of a successful enterprise.
• Streamlined Projections: Simplified flow-through financials enable accurate and effortless financial projections, an invaluable asset for securing funding.
• Global Perspectives: Explore new horizons with insights on feasibility analysis, social responsibility, and globalization strategies that transcend borders.
• Embracing Innovation: Dive into the latest trends in entrepreneurship, including crowdfunding, social media strategies, lean startup methodologies, and harnessing the power of the cloud.
Eighth Edition Upgrades:
• Supply Chain Insights: A brand-new section focusing on the crucial aspect of supply chain management, complete with a dedicated worksheet for effective planning.
• Sustainability Spotlight: An expanded section delves deeper into sustainability considerations, with a dedicated worksheet to help businesses embed eco-consciousness into their strategies.
• Social Media Mastery: Enhanced content on social media marketing, including a dedicated budget worksheet, empowers businesses to leverage digital platforms effectively.
• Analytics Advantage: A new section on marketing analytics, accompanied by an insightful worksheet, demystifies data-driven decision-making.
• Remote Work Dynamics: Discover strategies for managing remote workers, an increasingly vital skill in the modern business landscape.
• Promoting Diversity and Inclusion: Navigate the imperative of diversity, equity, and inclusion with new content that fosters an inclusive and innovative workplace culture.
• A Splash of Color: The eighth edition boasts a vibrant full-color design that brings concepts to life and enhances the learning experience.
Praise for "Successful Business Plan: Secrets & Strategies":
• "User-friendly and exhaustive…highly recommended. Abrams’ book works because she tirelessly researched the subject. Most how-to books on entrepreneurship aren’t worth a dime; among the thousands of small business titles, Abrams’ [is an] exception." — Forbes Magazine
• "Your business plan book was my first teaching manual at Johnson & Wales University. We later established a multi-million dollar entrepreneurship center. You helped make that happen!" — Kenneth Proudfoot
Don't miss the opportunity to harness the insights and strategies that have propelled countless ventures to prosperity. The eighth edition of Successful Business Plan: Secrets & Strategies" is now available for purchase at leading bookstores and online retailers.
For media inquiries, review copies, or to schedule an interview with the author, please contact:
Rowan Hill, info@PlanningShop.com or 650 380 8352.
About the Author:
Rhonda Abrams is a seasoned entrepreneur, acclaimed author, and long-time USAToday Small Business Columnist, with a proven track record in business planning and strategy. With a passion for fostering entrepreneurial success, Abrams has empowered individuals and businesses to achieve their aspirations through the pages of Successful Business Plan: Secrets & Strategies.
Publisher: PlanningShop
Publication Date: October 3, 2023
ISBN: 978-1-933895-93-2
Price: $99.99
Website: www.PlanningShop.com
RHONDA ABRAMS
PlanningShop
+1 650-380-8352
