Introducing Artist Soraida's New Verdadism Gallery Art Sculpture on Tolerance.

Title: Amor Fati. Size: 6' x 11" Panels. Created 2023.

Soraida Martinez is an American artist of Puerto Rican descent known for her hardedge socially conscious Verdadism paintings with social commentaries.

LINDENWOLD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist, Soraida Martinez, has been advocating against racism, sexism, and social injustice since 1992.

According to the Artist, Soraida Martinez:

I'm happy to introduce my new art exterior mural box sculpture on this beautiful autumn season at the Verdadism Art Gallery. The title of my mural box sculpture is “Amor Fati” Latin for love of fate. I believe that finding your true purpose in life and a deeper understanding of the human soul and tolerance brings happiness.

I put my enthusiasm into this piece and had fun marrying the essence of Verdadism with some out-of-the-box sculptural vibes. It's like a journey through truth in three dimensions. I feel blessed that I have the gift to create and enjoy my unique purpose in life. In my Verdadism Art every nook and cranny tell my life story. The intricate details are meant to make you ponder about life and art; this piece embodies my truth of what art can be and can do. This is my way of reintroducing the Verdadism Art Gallery of Truth.

This year 2023, I thank my art fans and my friends for the much-needed volunteer help and for the continuous support of my art. I feel truly blessed with the life I made for myself as a little girl from Harlem.

Soraida.com

From October 6, 2023, to December 22, 2023, the Verdadism Art Gallery is open to the public by appointment. For more information, please call 856-346-3131 or send an email to verdadism@aol.com

Verdadism Art Gallery Soraida Martinez
Artist, Soraida
+1 856-346-3131
verdadism@aol.com
Teaching Tolerance with Verdadism Art Since 1992 . The Creator of Verdadism, Soraida Martinez.

