Municipalities Love Flower Turbines’ E-bike Charging Stations
Flower Turbines is successfully supporting eco tourism at the Beningerslikken nature reserve, and the city of Nissewaard put it on their website.ZOETERMEER, NETHERLANDS, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines, a leading innovator in small wind energy solutions, is successfully supporting eco tourism at the Dutch tourist location of Beningerslikken nature reserve in Nissewaard. The city of Nissewaard is so proud of their charging station that they put it on their website.
https://www.nissewaard.nl/nieuws-1/flowerpower-voor-je-elektrische-fiets-in-de-beningerslikken.htm
Flower Turbines is looking for other opportunities with municipalities to create green tourism by reimagining a future without noisy gas-guzzling motorcycles in the countryside, but rather quiet bikes that are charged by Flower Turbines’ Charging Stations. We combine our unique wind turbine with solar to enable the battery to be available 24 hours a day, allowing visitors to enjoy the scenery from the lookout tower while their e-bikes charge.
The charging stations are especially popular among municipalities and schools. They are already used in numerous locations in Europe and are the perfect example of how wind energy can be both beautiful and subtle.
Here are videos of the Wind/Solar Charging Stations in operation:
https://vimeo.com/864329572?share=copy
https://vimeo.com/775610613?share=copy
https://vimeo.com/659434662?share=copy
https://vimeo.com/546034222?share=copy
https://vimeo.com/867518098?share=copy
Flower Turbines makes beautiful and technologically advanced small wind turbines. It also provides on-grid and solar-only charging stations, along with three sizes of beautiful wind turbines.
Flower Turbines BV, the EU branch of the company, won the Dutch government sustainability award in two separate years. It began in 2019 in Rotterdam in the accelerator PortXL and has grown since then.
EU Website: https://www.flowerturbines.com/europe
Flower Turbines Brand Video