Killer Snails Awarded Patent for Extended Reality Learning Platform

Women-owned edtech company nationally recognized for innovative digital learning system

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Killer Snails, a woman-owned educational technology business, proudly announced the grant of Patent Number 11,763,691 for “Method and Learning System Platform for Extended Reality Digital Hybrid Education.” The patent marks a significant milestone, highlighting Killer Snails' commitment to advancing children's educational experiences through cutting-edge technology and innovative teaching methods.

CEO and co-founder Jessica Ochoa Hendrix described the company’s goals, “Killer Snails empowers educators and inspires students through innovative technology. With Patent Number 11,763,691, Killer Snails solidifies its leadership in the development of immersive educational technology, shaping the future of STEM education.”

Killer Snails' patented integrated learning system transforms children's learning experiences by seamlessly combining a virtual world, individualized journal, and educator dashboard with real-time updates. This system provides progressive education tailored to each child's unique needs.

Key Features of the Integrated Learning System (Patent No. 11,763,691):

1. **Virtual World:** Students engage in an immersive virtual environment for deeper understanding.

2. **Individualized Journal:** Each student maintains a personalized digital journal.

3. **Educator Dashboard:** Instructors access real-time insights into student progress, responses, and interactions.

4. **Extended Reality (XR) Enabled:** Utilizes XR technology for deeper learning and differentiated assessments.

5. **Real-Time Updates:** Keeps instructors informed of students' progress for data-driven decision-making to scaffold student learning.

6. **Teacher-Student Messaging:** Facilitates seamless communication between educators and students.

7. **Progress Tracking:** Allows students to revisit or progress based on their choices.

Killer Snails is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusivity in STEM fields through meaningful representation in each of its products. As of 2019, women comprised only 13 percent of all inventor-patentees in the United States; the Killer Snails leadership team– Jessica Ochoa Hendrix, CEO and co-founder, and Dr. Mandë Holford, co-founder– is honored to add to that number.

The method and learning system platform for extended reality digital hybrid education was developed with Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) funding from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences at the National Institutes of Health.

For inquiries or demonstrations, contact Jessica Ochoa Hendrix at jessica@killersnails.com.

About Killer Snails:

Killer Snails is a pioneering minority and woman-owned business in educational technology, dedicated to transforming children's learning experiences. With a focus on innovation, Killer Snails empowers educators and inspires students through cutting-edge technology and personalized teaching methods. The company is committed to promoting diversity and inclusivity in STEM fields, ensuring equal opportunities for all innovators to contribute to technological advancements.