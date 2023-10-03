Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Recognized by Newsweek as the Best Rhinoplasty Surgeon in the United States

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, Best Rhinoplasty Surgeon in the United States.

Dallas plastic surgeon and rhinoplasty specialist, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, has been recognized as the best rhinoplasty surgeon in the United States by Newsweek.

Rhinoplasty truly epitomizes plastic surgery as a whole because it is a surgery of such great finesse and takes years to master.” — Dr. Rod J. Rohrich

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned rhinoplasty specialist, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich has been ranked as the best rhinoplasty surgeon in the United States for the third consecutive year in Newsweek's recently published peer reviewed list of top performing plastic surgeons.

Partnering with data analytics provider, Statista Inc., Newsweek has published a ranked list of the best plastic surgeons in the United States for each of the five most common cosmetic procedures: breast augmentation, liposuction, facelifts, eye lifts, and rhinoplasty.

These ranked lists were curated as the result of an independent, national survey conducted during March and April of 2023, which queried over 2,000 industry experts ranging from physicians, surgeons, plastic surgery clinic managers, and health care professionals working in plastic surgery. Based on the results of this survey, a score was calculated for each surgeon based on the number of recommendations, a quality assessment, and relevant certifications and background of the candidates.

The results were then compiled and the top 30 plastic surgeons from each category were ranked and listed by their scores, with the remaining candidates being listed alphabetically. Over 8,400 were collected, reviewed, and analyzed to help produce the score for each procedure.

Dr. Rohrich was ranked in the first position at number 1 for best rhinoplasty surgeons in the United States, with the top score based on their unique scoring system. Dr. Rohrich also appeared in the other lists, ranking number 1 for facelifts, number 1 for eye lifts, number 1 for liposuction, and number 3 for breast augmentation. Dr. Rohrich also ranked number 1 in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery on both the 2021 and 2022 lists.

"I'm extremely honored to have been recognized by Newsweek in this unique peer reviewed process," says Dr. Rohrich. "These types of awards are valuable tools that can help guide patients towards well qualified plastic surgeons as surgeon selection is the single most important factor for ensuring a successful outcome in plastic surgery."

A long-standing advocate for patient safety, Dr. Rohrich lectures frequently around the world at surgical conferences and educational meetings promoting innovations in safe and effective plastic surgery practices and much of his writing and presentations focus on rhinoplasty, and revision rhinoplasty, that is, correcting previously performed rhinoplasty that have had poor outcomes. Dr. Rohrich is also the author of the authoritative textbooks on the subject, "Dallas Rhinoplasty: Nasal Surgery by the Masters" which is now published in six languages.

"Rhinoplasty truly epitomizes plastic surgery as a whole because it is a surgery of such great finesse and takes years to master," says Dr. Rohrich. "Patients should always do their research and choose their surgeon carefully. Make sure he or she is board certified by the American Board of Medical Specialties, and has the expertise and the experience to deliver a safe and satisfactory outcome."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is considered one of the most influential surgeons in this century. He was named the top plastic surgeon in America by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is the immediate past (after serving for 18 years) Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas, Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations. He is also the recipient of the ASPS 2022 Honorary Citation.