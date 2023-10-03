Submit Release
Sexual Assault Formula Revisioning Request for Proposals

OCVA seeks a contractor to provide meeting facilitation and stakeholder engagement around revisioning and updating the funding formula and writing a final report. The contractor will work closely with the Sexual Assault Services Section, and the work will be values-driven.

The contractor will support all aspects of this work. This includes outreach to stakeholders; creating materials; scheduling, preparing for, and facilitating meetings with stakeholders and OCVA; hosting and advertising events; and creating and distributing materials/reports.

Eligible applicants include individuals and organizations with the capacity to complete the scope of work within the project period and meet the minimum experience requirements. Organizations currently funded by OCVA and their employees are ineligible for this opportunity.

The contract period will be Jan.1, 2024 – June 30, 2025.

Proposal Due: November 16, 2023, at 5 p.m. PST

OCVA estimates that up to $100,000 will be available for the first year and $150,000 for the second year.

Download application materials here

The RFP Coordinator is Mikah Semrow, Mikah.Semrow@commerce.wa.gov.

See OCVA’s Grants and Funding page for additional information.

 

