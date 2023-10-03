Author Isa Peguero Friedman Wins Bronze in Living Now Book Awards for “I AM Teen Becoming”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning Author and thought leader, Isa Peguero Friedman has made national headlines this week as she has been awarded the Bronze Medal in the Living Now Book Awards for “I AM Teen Becoming A Guided Journal of Self-Discovery & Self-Leadership” as one of the nation’s best recognized journal books for young women.
The Living Now Book Awards are designed to recognize exceptional lifestyle “books for better living" and their creators that contribute to the enrichment of readers' lives. This year’s contest yielded thousands of entries from authors and publishers nationwide, which were then narrowed down to the final results.
Isa’s achievement in this prestigious literary competition is a testament to her dedication to guiding and empowering teen girls and young women to seek authenticity through self-discovery and self-leadership.
The “I AM Teen Becoming” book series was created as a platform to start personal conversations of self with teen girls, young women, and their parents. The book series was launched in partnership with SLAM public charter schools, serving K-12 students nationwide, to encourage teen girls to break out from the confines of the digital world and gain their self-confidence through self-awareness and begin their journey to find their own unique identity and “authentic self”. The interactive book series delivers a simple message of self-discovery, authenticity and self-leadership. “I AM Teen Becoming” is designed to guide you through what you don’t learn in school and what you don't always hear at home, giving teen women a head start on obtaining real life skills they can use to navigate daily in the real world, and grow into their full potential, authentically.
"I am extremely grateful and honored to accept this prestigious book award. To have my work recognized in such a manner is humbling, and I am filled with gratitude for this incredible opportunity. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the diligent selection committee and the esteemed organization behind this award. I also want to express my deepest gratitude to my family, whose unwavering support and encouragement have been the bedrock of my journey. But most importantly, I want to dedicate this award to all the incredible teen girls out there. Your strength, resilience, and the endless possibilities that lie ahead inspire me every day. I know that each of you has the power to find your authentic self and pursue your dreams with unwavering determination. It's the thought of your potential and the impact you can have on the world that keeps me fighting for you. This award is not just a recognition of my work; it's a celebration of the potential within each and every one of you." stated Isa Peguero Friedman, - Author “I AM Teen Becoming”.
The winners of the 2023 Living Now Book Awards in the Journal category are as follows:
🥇 Gold: “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: The Journal” by Lori Gottlieb (HarperCollins)
🥈 Silver: “Please Write: Finding Joy and Meaning in the Soulful Art of Handwritten Letters” by Lynne M. Kolze (Beaver's Pond Press)
🥉 Bronze: “I AM Teen Becoming A Guided Journal of Self-Discovery & Self-Leadership” by Isa Peguero Friedman (Self-Published)
About the Author
Isa Peguero Friedman is the award-winning author and thought leader behind the I AM Teen Becoming book series. Isa’s book I AM Teen Becoming A Guided Journal of Self-Discovery & Self-Leadership received a Living Now Book Award and is recognized as one of the nation’s best journal books for young women. She has turned her lifelong passion to mentor teen girls and young women into her legacy project. Her goal is to inspire, challenge and make a positive impact on teen girls of all social and economic backgrounds, guiding them to live authentically through self-discovery, authenticity, and self-leadership.
As a mother and wife, and stepmom she understands the impacts a parent makes on their teen’s life every day and that others might not have the same opportunities to feel connected to the world, their families, or themselves.
After countless interactions with teen girls of all races, social and economic backgrounds, there was one thing they all shared; a sense of confusion about their individual purpose, self, and sense of belonging. The constant message from these teens, “I can’t figure out who I am and where I fit in,” motivated her to do more.
Isa’s personal message and relatable style delivers a positive impact that brings clarity and simplifies the journey of self-discovery and self-leadership guiding teen girls to navigate daily as they grow and discover that everyone already has their secret recipe to self and happiness; they just need to be guided in the right direction to uncover their purpose and live their most authentic, best life.
About Living Now Book Awards
The Living Now Book Awards are designed to bring increased recognition to the year's very best lifestyle books and their creators. We all seek healthier, more fulfilling, and productive lives, and books are an important tool for gaining knowledge about how to achieve these goals for ourselves and our loved ones.
Launched in August of 2008 by IndependentPublisher.com and Jenkins Group, the Living Now Book Awards celebrate the innovation and creativity of newly published books that can help us improve the quality of our lives, from cooking and entertaining to fitness and travel. Each year, “books for better living” are chosen for their unique ability to enrich readers’ lives and promote global sustainability. The Living Now Awards medalists are an exceptionally impressive list of inspiring books, a testament to the dedication of authors and publishers today.
You can learn more about Isa Peguero Friedman and her award-winning book "I AM Teen Becoming A Guided Journal of Self-Discovery & Self-Leadership" at www.iamteenbecoming.com where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages. For more information about the 2023 Living Now Book Awards, go to: https://livingnowawards.com/160/2023-medalists
Isa Peguero Friedman
