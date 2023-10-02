Manchin Attends Unveiling of Huntington Gold Star Families Monument, Celebrates Woody Williams’ 100th Birthday

October 02, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) attended the unveiling of the Huntington Gold Star Families Memorial Monument to celebrate what would have been Hershel "Woody" Williams’ 100th birthday and help fulfill his last dying wish.

“It has been 78 years since Woody quieted those enemy machine guns on the sands of Iwo Jima, and while he is now sadly gone, the ideals that he lived by are not: love of family, love of friends, faith, and service to country above self,” said Senator Manchin. “It is an honor and a privilege to help fulfill one of Woody’s final wishes and honor the families of those whose loved ones died during military service. And doing so on what would have been his 100th birthday made it all the more special. Although this national hero is no longer with us, I will continue to carry on his legacy of serving our Veterans and their families.”

