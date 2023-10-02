Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,309 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,606 in the last 365 days.

ICYMI: Senate Passes Manchin Legislation to Protect Archery, Hunting Programs in Schools

October 02, 2023

Charleston, WV – Last week, the U.S. Senate passed U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) bipartisan legislation, the Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act, which ensures students across the country continue to have access to education enrichment programs and activities such as archery and hunting safety education under the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. This legislation will now go to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

“West Virginians have a deep appreciation for the great outdoors, and school-based archery and hunting courses are key to fostering this admiration in younger generations,” said Senator Manchin. “I am proud we were able to work across the aisle to hold the Biden Administration accountable, ensure the law is implemented as written and allow students in the Mountain State and across the country to continue to enjoy these valuable programs. As co-chair of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus, I remain deeply committed to protecting some of West Virginia’s longest and proudest traditions.”

Earlier this fall, Senator Manchin led a group of eighteen bipartisan Senators in urging U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to implement the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act as Congress intended and restore federal funding for educational activities like hunting and archery.

Previous Article

You just read:

ICYMI: Senate Passes Manchin Legislation to Protect Archery, Hunting Programs in Schools

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more