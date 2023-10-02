ICYMI: Senate Passes Manchin Legislation to Protect Archery, Hunting Programs in Schools

October 02, 2023

Charleston, WV – Last week, the U.S. Senate passed U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) bipartisan legislation, the Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act, which ensures students across the country continue to have access to education enrichment programs and activities such as archery and hunting safety education under the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. This legislation will now go to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

“West Virginians have a deep appreciation for the great outdoors, and school-based archery and hunting courses are key to fostering this admiration in younger generations,” said Senator Manchin. “I am proud we were able to work across the aisle to hold the Biden Administration accountable, ensure the law is implemented as written and allow students in the Mountain State and across the country to continue to enjoy these valuable programs. As co-chair of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus, I remain deeply committed to protecting some of West Virginia’s longest and proudest traditions.”

Earlier this fall, Senator Manchin led a group of eighteen bipartisan Senators in urging U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to implement the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act as Congress intended and restore federal funding for educational activities like hunting and archery.