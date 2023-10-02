Manchin to Join 8th Annual Ride for Fallen Service Heroes

October 02, 2023

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) will serve as the Special Guest Road Captain for the 8th Annual Ride for Fallen Service Heroes on Friday, October 13, 2023. This year’s ride begins at the Gold Star Monument at the WV State Capitol and travels through the New River Gorge to Summersville. Riders will honor Fallen Service Heroes and show their support for Gold Star Families.

“I am honored to again participate in this ride to memorialize those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our state and nation, and extend our unending gratitude to their families,” Senator Manchin said. “Every year, this ride is an awe-inspiring tribute, across the beautiful rolling hills of West Virginia, to our nation’s heroes. Our Mountain State is patriotic in the truest sense – West Virginians have answered the call to service more than nearly any other state in the nation. This ride is one way to honor that extraordinary service, and it’s a profound privilege to be part of it.”

The round-trip motorcycle ride will travel from the West Virginia State Capitol along Route 60 to Chimney Corner, pick up Route 16 to Route 19 at Fayetteville, across the New River Gorge Bridge, and end with a community celebration in Summersville. Ride overview below:

12:30 pm: Opening ceremony to honor Fallen Service Heroes at the Gold Star Monument, WV State Capitol

1:00 pm: Depart WV State Capitol along Route 60. Kickstands up!

3:00 pm: Arrive at Summersville City Pavilion for a community celebration to honor Gold Star Families

Partners for the ride include Senator Joe Manchin, WV Gold Star Mothers, WV Gold Star Mothers Bridge Ride, WOWK-13, WV State Council of Vietnam Veterans of America, the State of WV, the City of Summersville, the City of Charleston, Summersville CVB, Charleston CVB, New River Gorge CVB, Huntington Police Department, Charleston Police Department, Woody Williams Foundation, Harley Davidson of WV, the Valkyries Ladies Club, HOG Capitol City WV Chapter #5439, 98.7 The Mountain, and many more patriotic West Virginians.

For more information about the 2023 Ride for Fallen Service Heroes, you can call Senator Manchin’s Charleston office at 304-342-5855. Visit the event Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/RideForFallenServiceHeroes.