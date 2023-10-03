Integrity Biochem and Oil Chem Technologies Join Forces to Drive Innovation in the Energy Sector

Integrity Biochem and Oil Chem Technologies Join Forces

This alliance aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and sustainability.” — Christie Lee, President of Oil Chem Technologies

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity BioChem (IBC), a leading pioneer in bio-based chemical solutions, has announced a strategic technical alliance with Oil Chem Technologies (OCT), a distinguished leader in surfactant development and innovation. This dynamic partnership marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of sustainable and groundbreaking chemical solutions for the energy sector.

IBC has a long-standing reputation for pioneering eco-friendly and bio-based chemical products for various industries. OCT, with its impressive track record in surfactant development and extensive expertise in the field, has consistently driven and delivered exceptional results. The two powerhouses plan to further advance the collective mission of sustainability and cutting-edge technology.

This strategic alliance is grounded in shared values and a dedication to providing high performing, sustainable, scalable and value driven chemical solutions into multiple market segments including Agriculture, Personal Care, Water Treatment, Energy and Mining.

By leveraging each other's strengths, the two companies aim to enhance the performance of existing product lines and distribute them through an extensive network of customers and contacts. With OCT's decades of experience, this alliance will foster the creation of innovative products that set new standards for quality and performance—especially as they begin to collaborate across research facilities in Cresson and Sugar Land, TX. This expansion will enable the delivery of even more effective and eco-conscious solutions to the industry.

Leaders from both IBC and OCT are excited about the opportunities of this partnership. Jimmy Jett, CEO of Integrity BioChem, commented, "We are delighted to join forces with Oil Chem Technologies. Paul and Christie are legends in the space and together, we are poised to lead the industry in developing original solutions that not only meet the needs of today but also pave the way for a more exciting future in the world of chemistry."

Christie Lee, President of Oil Chem Technologies, echoed this sentiment, stating, "This alliance aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and sustainability. We have worked with IBC since their inception in 2017, and we believe that our combined R&D teams will drive positive change in the chemical industry and contribute to a more sustainable world."

As Integrity BioChem and Oil Chem Technologies embark on this exciting journey, the companies remain dedicated to their individual missions and values. They are confident that their collaborative efforts will yield transformative results and reaffirm their commitment to the industry.