RFP – Electric Vehicle Rebate Program Implementation

Commerce is seeking proposals from firms interested in implementing and administering the electric vehicle (EV) point-of-sale rebate program. The successful proposer of this RFP will coordinate with the design phase that is currently underway.

Contract amount is for $22,500,000 with $20,500,000 for incentives and $2,000,000 for administration costs.

Proposers must attend one pre-proposal conference to submit. Email for the RFP coordinator at CleanTransportationProcurement@Commerce.wa.gov details and links to join the pre-proposal webinar.