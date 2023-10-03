INKIND ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JONATHAN DE WOLFF AS NEW CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER
The restaurant fintech startup welcomes de Wolff to the new role to focus on ESG effortsAUSTIN, TX, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inKind—the restaurant fintech startup with more than 1,000 restaurants in its expanding national network, announced the appointment of Jonathan de Wolff as the new Chief Sustainability Officer.
Moving on from his previous role at the company as the Chief People Officer, de Wolff will now focus on inKind’s $250 million ESG commitment and corresponding initiatives. In this new role, de Wolff will leverage inKind’s technology and industry expertise to address the inequities that limit marginalized groups like BIPOC, women and LGBTQ restaurant entrepreneurs. He will utilize his understanding of the role sustainability plays across all aspects of the company, from strategy to operations, and in the external environment for investors, restaurant operators, and end users, to inform how to best execute goals and strategies around inKind’s work in this space.
de Wollf’s experience is rooted in his work within both the public sector where he served as a civil rights legislative staffer in the US House, progressing various omnibus and individual bills and amendments to empower and provide equality for marginalized groups; and in the private sector where he has an exceptional track record of expertise in the technology having founded and developed cybersecurity organization SumRando whose 7 million worldwide user base comprised predominantly marginalized individuals, including the LGBTQ, politically oppressed, and journalist communities.
“inKind will benefit from Jon’s significant insights and experience with identifying and addressing the kinds of inherent inequities that exist in our industry and overall business culture. We launched this commitment to tackle inequities and create greater opportunity for underrepresented restaurateurs, which ultimately is a win for everyone. We look forward to seeing all the ways we can leverage this commitment to help shape the future of our industry and see Jon as a key part of that effort and focus,” said inKind CEO and Co-Founder, Johann Moonesinghe.
For his immediate goals, de Wolff plans to tackle several key initiatives including overseeing and growing inKind’s portfolio of sustainability projects; building on the company’s nationwide network of sustainability and industry experts in the restaurant space in order to address the diverse and shifting needs of minority restaurant operators; Upskilling and educating inKind's workforce about the ESG components; creating the company’s own ESG fundamentals for how it operates organizationally; and creating alignment with board, company leadership, and investors around inKind’s renewed vision for a timeline and roadmap around company’s purpose and profitability.
“This new role is an acknowledgement of the work and goals that are core to inKind's mission. Since its inception, inKind has been focused on how to make restaurants successful and sustainable for the long term. However, up until this point our efforts, while present and perennial, have not had a dedicated champion. Assuming this role, I am satisfying a company mandate to coordinate our efforts, leveraging our resources, experience and network to make significant, cognizable changes within the industry. My goals and initiatives should signal, internally and externally, that our sustainability and ESG commitments are focused and significant priorities,” de Wolff said about his new position.
A son of South African immigrants and serial entrepreneurs, de Wolff has lived and worked around the world and through his work has a track record of working on projects that demonstrate real impact. He will report directly to CEO, Johann Moonesinghe.
About inKind
Austin-based startup inKind is upending the restaurant financing model and creating a new wave of successful restaurant groups across the country. Founded and developed by restaurateurs, inKind launched an innovative approach to raise capital for restaurant owners, by providing financing in exchange for food and beverage credits that are sold directly to customers for use at participating restaurants across the inKind network. inKind already serves more than 250,000 users at more than 1,000 restaurants across the United States, and has distributed more than $90 million in capital, including to some of the most successful restaurant groups in the world such as 50 Eggs Hospitality Group, MINA Group, Ethan Stowell Restaurants, and José Andrés Group, as well as independent restaurants such as The Ravenous Pig and Kann.
Jenni Hwang
inKind
jenni@friedchickensandwich.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram