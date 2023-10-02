Submit Release
TDC Insurance Company Limited supports the Silence No More Organization Outreach Programme

(Press release) Basseterre, St. Kitts – The TDC Insurance Company Limited on St. Kitts has made a corporate donation to the Silence No More Organisation, a non-profit dedicated to raising awareness about domestic violence issues affecting men, women, and children.

The heartfelt contribution of five (5) gift baskets filled with a variety of household, personal care products and school supplies were presented to honour of the memory of family members, who tragically lost their lives to domestic violence against women.

Ms. Atisha Byron, Operations Manager, in handing over the baskets to the Ms. Petra McSheen, the Organization’s President, spoke of what the outreach means to the company and its impact.

“The work of the Silence No More Organization aligns with our values and mission to make a positive impact in the community we serve. This corporate gesture allows us to more than ‘give back’. Through your organization, we are showing you we truly care.”

In response, Ms. Petra McSheen, expressed gratitude to company for the generous contribution and its worth.

“These gifts mean a lot to us and to the beneficiaries. It is a symbol of hope and encouragement, and for that we are very grateful.”

The ongoing corporate outreach forms part of TDC Insurance Company Limited’s commitment to support programmes that advance social and community development.

