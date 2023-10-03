Military Warriors Support Foundation Accepts Any Vehicle to Help Continue the Mission of Serving Combat-Wounded Veterans
SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vehicles 4 Heroes program through Military Warriors Support Foundation accepts any vehicle, in any condition, to help continue the mission of serving heroes who have served our country. When a vehicle is donated, the proceeds directly benefit the lives of our combat-wounded heroes, Gold Star spouses and their families. The vehicles are sold at auction, and the proceeds go directly to Military Warriors Support Foundation. This program is available nationwide.
Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF) and their partner Flexco handle the process entirely, from arranging the pickup of the vehicle to managing the title transfer process. In addition to personal vehicles, MWSF also accepts airplanes, tractors, boats, ATVs, and even RVs and motorcycles! They accept all of these in any condition, even if it’s not operational.
Once the vehicles are sold at auction, the money raised goes directly into the programs supported Military Warriors Support Foundation.
For more information, please visit https://militarywarriors.org/vehicles4heroes
Military Warriors Support Foundation does so much for our nation’s combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families. They offer a range of programs; below is an overview of the many ways Military Warriors Support Foundation aids our nation’s Heroes.
Homes4Wounded Heroes & Homes4GoldStars:
Through Homes4WoundedHeroes & Homes4GoldStars, MWSF awards mortgage-free homes to combat-wounded heroes and unmarried Gold Star spouses of veterans killed in action or during combat training. Thus far, MWSF has awarded over 900 mortgage-free homes throughout the United States.
Transportation4Heroes:
Through their Transportation4Heroes program, MWSF awards payment-free vehicles to combat wounded heroes and Gold Star spouses. Thus far, MWSF has awarded over 160 vehicles.
In addition to the home or vehicle, recipients receive 1-3 years of financial and family mentoring. Through this structured program, families learn about monthly budgeting, spending control and the creation of savings. While in their programs, MWSF families have collectively paid off over $26.9 million in personal debt.
Skills4Life:
Skills4Life provides recreational outings and peer-to-peer mentorship through hunting, fishing, and golfing adventures.
Leadership4Life:
The Leadership4Life program provides a one-year program to help veterans transition the skills they acquired in the military into leadership skills for the civilian workforce.
Hope4Heroes:
The Hope4Heroes program supports veteran-owned businesses through financial mentorship and situational needs.
Military Warriors Support Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity founded by Retired LTG Leroy Sisco, celebrating 16 years of their mission of providing crucial transitional support for our nation’s combat-wounded heroes, Gold Star spouses and their families. Their programs focus on housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance, and leadership development. Through select programs, they are well on their way to awarding 1,000 mortgage-free homes in all 50 states and over 160 payment-free vehicles. In addition to the home or vehicle, the families receive family and financial mentoring. Over $26.9 million in hero personal debt has been paid off through the mentorship prog
For more information on Military Warriors Support Foundation and all its programs, please visit MilitaryWarriors.org.
Stacey McCaleb
Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF) and their partner Flexco handle the process entirely, from arranging the pickup of the vehicle to managing the title transfer process. In addition to personal vehicles, MWSF also accepts airplanes, tractors, boats, ATVs, and even RVs and motorcycles! They accept all of these in any condition, even if it’s not operational.
Once the vehicles are sold at auction, the money raised goes directly into the programs supported Military Warriors Support Foundation.
For more information, please visit https://militarywarriors.org/vehicles4heroes
Military Warriors Support Foundation does so much for our nation’s combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families. They offer a range of programs; below is an overview of the many ways Military Warriors Support Foundation aids our nation’s Heroes.
Homes4Wounded Heroes & Homes4GoldStars:
Through Homes4WoundedHeroes & Homes4GoldStars, MWSF awards mortgage-free homes to combat-wounded heroes and unmarried Gold Star spouses of veterans killed in action or during combat training. Thus far, MWSF has awarded over 900 mortgage-free homes throughout the United States.
Transportation4Heroes:
Through their Transportation4Heroes program, MWSF awards payment-free vehicles to combat wounded heroes and Gold Star spouses. Thus far, MWSF has awarded over 160 vehicles.
In addition to the home or vehicle, recipients receive 1-3 years of financial and family mentoring. Through this structured program, families learn about monthly budgeting, spending control and the creation of savings. While in their programs, MWSF families have collectively paid off over $26.9 million in personal debt.
Skills4Life:
Skills4Life provides recreational outings and peer-to-peer mentorship through hunting, fishing, and golfing adventures.
Leadership4Life:
The Leadership4Life program provides a one-year program to help veterans transition the skills they acquired in the military into leadership skills for the civilian workforce.
Hope4Heroes:
The Hope4Heroes program supports veteran-owned businesses through financial mentorship and situational needs.
Military Warriors Support Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity founded by Retired LTG Leroy Sisco, celebrating 16 years of their mission of providing crucial transitional support for our nation’s combat-wounded heroes, Gold Star spouses and their families. Their programs focus on housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance, and leadership development. Through select programs, they are well on their way to awarding 1,000 mortgage-free homes in all 50 states and over 160 payment-free vehicles. In addition to the home or vehicle, the families receive family and financial mentoring. Over $26.9 million in hero personal debt has been paid off through the mentorship prog
For more information on Military Warriors Support Foundation and all its programs, please visit MilitaryWarriors.org.
Stacey McCaleb
Source Outdoor Group
email us here